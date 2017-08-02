WWE News: John Cena Involved In Incident After ‘SmackDown Live’ To Set Up ‘SummerSlam’ Match?

After the WWE SmackDown Live show had concluded on television Tuesday night, an incident went down involving John Cena. The latest developments were shown exclusively on WWE Network as Shinsuke Nakamura had been celebrating. “The King of Strong Style” had been successful against Cena in their one-on-one match with the winner becoming new No. 1 contender for the WWE World Championship at SummerSlam 2017. With Jinder Mahal winning and Cena offering him congratulations, it seemed that was it. That wasn’t the case as there was more to come on WWE Network which may have been the set up for a Cena match at SummerSlam.

According to ProWrestling, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated John Cena in their main event match after hitting a suplex followed by the Kinshasha finisher for the win. With that, Nakamura gained a huge clean victory over Cena for the first time in his career he’s faced the WWE superstar. After losing the match, Cena recovered to get to his feet and walked over to Nakamura in the ring to extend a handshake in typical Cena good sportsmanship. He would raise the arm of his opponent and let the fans know he was endorsing Shinsuke as the top guy heading from the blue brand to take on Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam 2017.

Fans watching WWE’s SmackDown Live at home on the USA network saw a triumphant Shinsuke Nakamura celebrating as the show went off the air. However, it carried over to the WWE Network where extended coverage was shown from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Out of nowhere, “The Lone Wolf” showed up to attack Nakamura in the ring with his Money in the Bank briefcase. John Cena was still within distance of the ring and charged down the ramp to try to make a save.

The brawl spilled out into the ringside area between John Cena and Baron Corbin. Eventually, Corbin gained some control and began to tear the announcers’ table apart. He would set up the ring steps near the table and got ready to slam Cena through the table. However, “Super Cena” was ready and reversed it. He lifted “The Lone Wolf” up into the Attitude Adjustment and quickly smashed him through the table to the crowd’s delight. After laying out Corbin, Cena gave Nakamura another handshake of congratulations.

That post-show incident involving Cena and Corbin would seem to point towards these two having a SummerSlam match on the card in a few weeks, according to Wrestling Inc. However, it was also noted by Pro Wrestling that Cena landed badly on one of the final moves by Nakamura in their match. There was a spot involving a backward slam in which Cena seemed to land on his head and neck in what could have been an injury. So hopefully that incident was not anything too serious that would hold John Cena back from participating in the SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view.

