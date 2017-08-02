Who Went Home On ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Tonight? Judge Cuts 3 [Spoilers]

We are getting closer and closer to the live shows on America’s Got Talent 2017, as we had night 3 of the judge cuts on AGT 2017 tonight. The judges on America’s Got Talent Season 12 are determining which acts will make the live shows, with some special help from guest judges along the way. So, who went home on America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight? Find out the judge cuts night 3 results from tonight below in our America’s Got Talent 2017 spoilers.

For tonight, Laverne Cox, one of the stars of Orange Is the New Black on Netflix, served as the guest judge. With that duty comes one big responsibility, Laverne was able to send one of the acts that performed tonight straight to the live shows by hitting the “Golden Buzzer.”

Heading into the night, there would be 20 acts that would perform for a spot in the live shows on America’s Got Talent 2017. From there, only seven acts would move on to the live shows and 13 of the acts would be headed home. Those are some big cuts, so it is time to get into the details.

As far as that Golden Buzzer goes, it just happened to go to Celine Tam, the 9-year-old singer whose family is obsessed with Celine Dion. Her younger sister is named Dion, so there is that. However, Celine took on a Michael Bolton song tonight on AGT 2017 and Cox loved it, as she hit her Golden Buzzer for Tam and she is headed straight to the live shows.

From there, we had a variety of acts tonight. We saw magicians, naked magicians, dance groups, and dance divas. The theme of America’s Got Talent 2017 seems to be on singers, so we saw plenty of them tonight as well.

When all 20 acts were done for the night, it was then time for the judges to discuss the acts and determine who would get a spot in the live shows. The seven acts moving forward on America’s Got Talent 2017 from tonight are:

Celine Tam – Singer – Golden Buzzer from Laverne Cox

TONIGHT is the night, folks! Less than two hours before my episode of #JudgeCuts! Watch it! Record it! Stream it (legally, of course)! #AGT pic.twitter.com/g3y9bstUjH — Daniel Ferguson (@DanielJFerguson) August 1, 2017

With that being said, the 13 acts that were eliminated tonight on AGT 2017 are:

Tony & Jordan – Magicians

Some of these are shocking results on America’s Got Talent 2017, but what do you think?

