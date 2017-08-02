Trump’s Dump: President Trump Says ‘That White House Is A Real Dump’ To Explain 43 Golf Club Visits

President Trump has a 60-room mansion dubbed Trump’s “Country House” in Westchester County, New York. There’s also Trump’s famous penthouse in Trump Tower. The White House, however? According to Golf.com, President Trump called the historic House at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue “a real dump.” While the publication claims that the White House told them that Trump didn’t call the White House a dump, Golf.com also published a report saying that Trump did indeed tell his Bedminster golf club visitors that the White House is “a real dump.” Trump reportedly called the White House a dump in an effort to tell his golf club visitors why Trump himself gets away so often to Trump golf properties.

As reported by the Inquisitr, Trump just paid a visit to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on Sunday, July 30. For those who keep count of such matters, it was Trump’s visit No. 43 to a golf course and visit No. 58 to a Trump property since becoming President Trump.

The backlash against Trump calling the White House a dump began immediately on Twitter, with folks urging Trump to move out of the White House if he views it as a dump. The below popular tweet urging Trump to move out of the dump of a White House has garnered thousands of likes and retweets.

Another popular tweet asked folks to imagine the type of backlash that former President Barack Obama would have received had he called the White House, which is the very symbol of the U.S., a dump.

Imagine for a single second if Obama had called the White House a "real dump." https://t.co/wbMh14Fbk1 — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) August 1, 2017

It’s not the first time Trump has criticized an American symbol. When Trump and family returned from Camp David, reports swirled that Trump had called Camp David “rustic,” according to CNN. People wondered why Trump didn’t use cheaper getaways, instead of traveling to Mar-a-Lago, which reportedly cost taxpayers $3 million per trip.

Now that Trump has allegedly called the White House a dump, the rallying cry on social media for some folks finds them telling Trump to dump the White House if he finds it that drab.

Trump to members of his country club: The White House is "a real dump" https://t.co/Jvc8teWESw pic.twitter.com/iNvR9gJxgS — The Hill (@thehill) August 1, 2017

When Trump visits his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Secret Service establish a secure perimeter for Trump’s own private cottage.

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]