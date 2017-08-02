‘BB19’ Drama: Cody Nickson Called Worst Player In Show History

Does the Big Brother 19 cast include the worst player in show history? That’s the claim by several current BB19 houseguests. On the CBS live feeds, Matt Clines and Paul Abrahamian are having a conversation about Cody Nickson, with neither guy providing anything complimentary to say about him. Matt even suggested that Cody may be one of the worst houseguests the show has ever had.

“Cody has got to be one of the worst players in HOH history.”

Not to be outdone in the remarks, Paul also had something to add to that statement.

“Paulie was exponentially better than him.”

They are referring to Paulie Calafiore, who was part of the Big Brother 18 cast. Paulie created a lot of drama for the BB18 cast and was in a showmance that ended up turning a lot of viewers against him because of the way that he treated Zakiyah Everette. It also led to a lot of additional drama in the BB18 jury, especially after Da’Vonne Rogers also got evicted from the house.

Getting compared to Paulie Calafiore is the last thing that Cody Nickson is going to want to hear, so this could lead to an intense situation on the BB19 live feeds if he catches wind of this conversation. For now, it is something that hasn’t left the Head of Household room (yet).

Quite afternoon for the most part it seems. #bb19 pic.twitter.com/x3ZjI1VUeM — Big Brother Gossip (@BBGossip) August 1, 2017

There has been a largely negative reaction from fans of the show when it comes to Cody Nickson this summer. There were even Big Brother 19 rumors about fans hoping he would choose to self-evict. That likely won’t be the case and Cody should be safe if his showmance partner (Jessica Graf) decides to use the Halting Hex at the Week 5 Eviction Ceremony. There is a long list of bad decisions he has made this season that could keep Cody from winning the $500,000 prize, though, including upsetting too many cast members.

Matt, Raven and Josh carrying on like nothing happened yesterday. #bb19 pic.twitter.com/BfIYwIAADL — Big Brother Gossip (@BBGossip) August 1, 2017

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there is also a plan in place for most of the BB19 house to throw the upcoming HOH Competition in order to allow Josh Martinez to win it. A larger plan is ready to make sure that Cody and Jessica don’t regain the power and that they would then be immediately targeted for eviction next week. So what do fans of the show think this summer? Is Cody Nickson of Big Brother 19 the worst houseguest to ever play the game?

