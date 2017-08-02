Kim Zolciak Has Two Kids In Hospital Room At Same Time: What Happened?

Kim Zolciak is super mom this week as she has two kids in the hospital recovering at the same time. Us Weekly revealed what is going on with Kim right now. Kim shared the news that two of her kids are actually recovering from surgery at the same time. She has been sharing pictures on Instagram of what is going on.

Brielle and Kash Biermann both had to have surgery done. Kim shared a photo that shows both Kash and Brielle hanging out in their hospital beds. Brielle had an IV in her arm at the time. Kim said that they have the best doctor and that all is well. It turns out that both her oldest daughter and one of her sons needed to have both their tonsils and adenoids removed. It looks like they scheduled the surgery at the exact same time to make it easier. Both seem to be recovering well.

This is not Kash’s first surgery this year either. He had to have surgery after he was attacked by a dog earlier this year. He seems to be doing great and enjoying being around dogs again already, though. Kim has actually been fostering a few puppies and they have dogs of their own. The Inquisitr recently shared that someone actually called animal control on Kim and Kroy, saying that they were not taking care of their animals. Kim and Kroy were extremely upset with whoever called in on them.

Kash is the son of Kim and Kroy Biermann. Her daughter Brielle has been adopted by Kroy. He was there for both kids for the surgery and is obviously there for the kids all the time. It has to make things easier for Kim to have him by her side.

I love that my kids all love each other like they do! ???????? I LOVE MY FAMILY A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Aug 1, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Are you surprised to see that Kim Zolciak had both of her kid’s surgery at the same time? Do you feel like this was a great choice? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Don’t Be Tardy when they return to Bravo. Kim will also be on the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta when it returns again. Kim won’t be back full-time, but should be on a lot of the episodes.

[Featured Image by Moses Robinson/Getty Images]