Birthday Boy Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Gives The Internet The Feels With #RelationshipGoals Pics On Instagram

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are not the typical celebrity couple we’re used to as the two maintain a private life, save for a bunch of couple selfies on social media that show their love for each other.

Jason, who has become a big name in Hollywood for his portrayal of the Dothraki King Khal Drogo in the Game of Thrones and the trident-wielding superhero Aquaman in DC’s Justice League, is now a hot topic as he celebrates his 38th birthday with his friends and family on July 31.

According to the Gold Coast Bulletin, friends and family of the actor treated him to a surprise birthday party at the Lumber Punks in Miami where he and his pals went axe-throwing, something the Game of Thrones star used to do to wind down.

“He was very proficient with an axe — quite impressive. He was in his element,” Lumber Punks co-owner Sam Hay told the outlet.

“He hit a few bullseyes. Everyone did really well. They were all getting right into it and having fun.”

But while that definitely is some bada** info about the DC star, the internet is going crazy about an entirely different thing that proves how manly he can be: the fact that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, his loving wife of 10 years, were able to maintain a smooth-sailing relationship under the radar for as long as they have.

Aside from being a talented actor, Jason is a dedicated family man. In fact, a previous report from the Inquisitr showed just how private he can be when he begged the paparazzi in Australia to back off while he enjoys a vacation with his “ohana,” a Hawaiian term for “family.”

Now, a special report from E! News dubbed Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet as “Instagram’s cutest under-the-radar couple,” sharing posts from the actor on the social media platform as proof of their love for each other.

In November, Momoa posted a photo with his wife where he expressed how much he misses her.

Mi amor Be home soon baby. Aloha sb A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Nov 3, 2016 at 2:01pm PDT

He also posted a photo of their adventures together, including one that depicts how Lisa looks through his eyes.

MI AMOR A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Aug 17, 2016 at 8:56am PDT

Of course, being the family man that he is, Jason also shared pictures of his children together with his stepdaughter, Zoe Kravitz.

Proud papa. @zozobear121 missing mama bear. But finally with my babies Summer is going to be epic PapaSauvage and da rascals A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jun 28, 2016 at 11:55pm PDT

Papa will be home soon lovees Aloha papa A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Nov 3, 2016 at 2:05pm PDT

For those who haven’t been paying much attention to the couple, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have been married since 2007, two years after their first meeting in 2005. While they may not be seen much in red carpet events, the couple maintained a strong relationship throughout the years as proven by their social media posts.

At one point, Momoa even called Bonet the “moon of his life,” a moniker that Khal Drogo used for his Khaleesi, Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke in the Game of Thrones.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for InStyle]