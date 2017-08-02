‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Alex Calls Jessica Graf A Sexual Predator, Drama Erupts Over Egg Shells

Big Brother 19 spoilers tease that Alex Ow calls Jessica Graf a sexual predator. Alex explained that she has a nasty habit of sticking her finger in the male houseguests’ anus, jumping to the conclusion that made her a sexual predator. Online Big Brother reported that Paul Abrahamian created drama over egg shells being left in the egg carton and put back in the refrigerator.

Overall, the day has been much quieter in the Big Brother house. However, the BB19 house still wants Cody Nickson out of the house and, if Jessica uses the Halting Hex, they will go after her, too.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Josh Martinez and Alex chatted about how quickly the drama erupted on Monday in the Big Brother house. Josh admitted that he went too far and he wants to have more control over his emotions.

Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Alex suggests that Jessica is a sexual predator. Alex whispers that Jessica touched her vagina before and it shocked her. She revealed that she couldn’t believe that she would think it was okay. Big Brother cut the live feeds, and by the time they came back, they had moved on to another topic.

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Josh believes that the public sees Jessica and Cody differently, considering BB19 may be giving them a good edit. Josh doesn’t want to talk to Cody anymore, and Alex agrees with him. They decide to avoid Cody and Jessica and pray neither get HOH on Thursday.

In the kitchen, Paul takes out the eggs to make himself breakfast. Big Brother 19 spoilers revealed when he opened the carton, it was full of empty egg shells. Paul asks the BB19 house who put the egg shells in the box and put it back in the refrigerator. In the background, Christmas Abbott is ranting that the empty egg shell could get the whole Big Brother house sick.

Cody speaks up that it was him that left the egg shells in the carton. Paul started to ask him why he did it, but Cody cut him off. Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Cody told him to “hold on one second,” and grabbed his drink and went outside. His behavior left the BB19 houseguests shocked and not sure how to react.

It was clear that Cody didn’t want to get into another house fight about egg shells. Do you think Jessica is a sexual predator? Do you think Paul overreacted about the egg shells?

Paul rants about leaving egg shells in egg carton. Cody says he did it. Paul asks why? Cody says hold that thought & walks away ???? #BB19 pic.twitter.com/ZkGbY4c3cV — ℬad & ℬruja ???? (@Miami_Chica) August 1, 2017

Share your opinion in the comments section below and don’t forget to come back later for more Big Brother 19 spoilers, news, and live feed updates.

[Featured Image by CBS]