‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole’s Risky Move To Be Near Baby Holly, Will The Judge Find Out?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 7 reveal that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) can’t stand being away from her daughter for another moment. Expect her to make a risky move in order to be close to baby Holly. However, will she get caught and could it affect custody in the future? Or will someone prevent her from making a huge mistake?

According to Daytime Royalty Online, on Tuesday, August 8, Nicole Walker will do something risky in order to be closer to her child. As fans know, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) finally signed custody over to the biological mother. However, a judge blocked it and sent the infant to foster care. Adding even more confusion, shock, and pain, the judge also banned Nicole from visiting her child. The only person that is allowed to see Holly is Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

The judge said they would revisit the case in two months. There is no telling how long it has been in soap opera time, but a few weeks have probably already passed. Nicole just needs to hang on a little while longer. However, she is impatient and will risk everything in order to see Holly. Days Of Our Lives spoilers don’t go into detail about this storyline. However, fans are hoping that someone stops Nicole before it is too late.

As for how she would see Holly, Nicole would probably follow Maggie during one of her visits. Perhaps Maggie will find out she is being followed. Another theory is that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) or Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) might prevent Nicole from ruining everything she has worked so hard for.

It was previously reported that a set photo of Arianne Zucker‘s final days shows Nicole with a baby carriage. That gave fans hope that before leaving Salem, Nicole will get custody of Holly. Although that has not been confirmed, it is a good sign of what is coming for her character. Furthermore, in an interview, Zucker explained that Nicole’s story is painful, but it is real and she hopes that fans enjoy it. It seems hard to imagine she would say that if Nicole didn’t get back her child.

What do you think is going to happen with Nicole on Days Of Our Lives?

