‘Criminal Minds’ Season 13: Serial Killer Floyd Feylinn Ferell Is Back, Shemar Moore Open To Returning

Criminal Minds Season 13 is currently on summer hiatus but interesting details about the upcoming season are trickling in. Showrunner Erica Messer revealed serial killer Floyd Feylinn Ferell will appear in the upcoming season of Criminal Minds. Jamie Kennedy will reprise his role as Season 3’s cannibalistic cretin. Meanwhile, S.W.A.T. leading man Shemar Moore revealed his thoughts about joining the cast of Criminal Minds for future episodes.

Criminal Minds Season 13 Spoilers

During the summer press tour, Criminal Minds showrunner Erica Messer decided to slip exciting tidbits about what fans can look forward to in Season 13. Messer revealed the cannibal killer from Season 3 is back. Ferell will push Garcia to think about the past since she got shot during the episode where the killer appeared. Messer teased Season 13’s sixth episode is going to be “so much fun.”

“It’s going to dredge up a lot of reminders for the team and the struggles that people had with faith in that episode.”

Shemar Moore Talks About Derek Morgan

The reappearance of a criminal from Season 3 is not the only comeback fans can look forward to in the upcoming episode of Criminal Minds. S.W.A.T.’s main lead Shemar Moore revealed he is open to the possibility of coming back, although his main focus is playing the role of Hondo. S.W.A.T. is a pro-cop show inspired by a feature film set in the 70s. The series is set to premiere on CBS on November 2.

In an interview during the summer press tour of the Television Critics Association, Moore was quick to answer “Anything’s possible” when asked about his thoughts on joining the cast of Criminal Minds. Moore played the role of Derek Morgan for 11 seasons, and he was back during the finale for Season 12. The actor is not discounting any future appearances in the series.

“I told all the fans, I keep telling them those elevators closed and they can always open up again.”

Moore didn’t just talk about the possibility of playing Derek Morgan again. He was also open to going back to The Young and the Restless to play the role of Malcolm Winters. According to him, if Malcolm needed to make an appearance to “flirt with his baby girl and take care of business.” Moore also expressed how grateful he was for the roles which led him to where he currently is.

Criminal Minds is set to return on Wednesday, September 27 at 10 p.m.

