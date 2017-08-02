Who Went Home On ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Episode 3? [Spoilers]

It may be a new week on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight on MTV, but that did not mean it wasn’t even more twists coming from TJ Lavin tonight. We got to see our first elimination challenge on The Challenge XXX tonight and that meant even more contestants would be eliminated. So, who went home on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight? Get those results below in our The Challenge XXX spoilers.

We ended things last week with Cory and Briana being nominated for elimination. TJ also told the eight contestants that fell first during the challenge to pack their bags. They would vote among themselves and determine who would face off against Cory and Briana in the elimination challenge.

Camila Drama

Back to the vote, as Camila would not vote for Cory during the nominations. She said she would, but then voted for Hunter. This ticks off Johnny Bananas and CT and they can’t trust her. She said it all happened the way they wanted, but she lost trust in a lot of the players.

The Double Cross

We head to the elimination challenge and it looks like the losing eight players from last week will be pulling up these boxes with an “x” on it, which is called the double cross. If they pull it up and it has one “x” on it, they are still eligible for elimination. If they pull up a box with two x’s on it, they are safe and will be determining which player of the same sex will head to the elimination challenge on The Challenge XXX. Dario gets it for the guys and he picks Derrick H. to head into the elimination. Veronica gets it for the girls and she picks Britni to head into the elimination, so everyone else is safe.

Elimination Challenge

For this challenge, it is called “Balls to the Wall.” They each get a room, which has balls on the outside of the walls. The balls are connected to poles, which are going through the walls. They will then light the balls on fire. The players will pull on the poles until the ball breaks through the wall. First person to get all of their balls through the wall will win and be safe tonight. The losing player from each sex will be eliminated on The Challenge XXX tonight.

Results

The guys were up first and while no one was cheering for him, Cory kicked some butt on this one. That means Derrick H. has been eliminated and Tori loses her boyfriend in the game, so cue the tears. The girls were up second and they were neck-and-neck the whole way. For the girls, it was Britni getting it done first and she is safe tonight, which means Briana is eliminated tonight.

Redemption House

Derrick H. and Briana arrive at the redemption house and loving it. They get another shot back in the game, so Derrick H. is ready to get back and see Tori.

The Challenge

This challenge is called “Battle Royale,” which will be played in two rounds of 10. They will each have five rings. They will run down the path and have to get the rings from the other team and return it to their pole. Each player will be responsible for one ring. The first team to get all five rings will win the round. The teams

Green Team – Dario, Cara Maria, CT, Tori, Hunter, Anissa, Cory, Marie, LeRoy, and Veronica

Dario, Cara Maria, CT, Tori, Hunter, Anissa, Cory, Marie, LeRoy, and Veronica Blue Team – Kailah, Derrick K., Camila, Bananas, Jenna, Jordan, Britni, Nelson, Jemmye, and Tony

Because there are 22 players left, two players are left out and will join the losing team up for nominations. The two players left out are Nicole and Ammo.

Round 1 – The Guys

CT is built for this challenge, as he could sit there and hold the blue team back. They were all pushing and shoving on this one, but the green team pulls it out and wins round 1 on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30.

Round 2 – The Girls

This one was very close and they were battling it big time. They were so close, as Veronica and Britni battled it in the hallway to hold each other back. It was under one second, but the green team won and they won the challenge and they are safe from elimination. They will also nominate one guy and one girl to head to elimination. The blue team will be facing the double cross next week on The Challenge XXX.

