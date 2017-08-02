Texas Grandmother Protects Herself By Shooting And Killing An Armed Home Invader With Her Handgun

When an armed home invader broke into a 60 year-old woman’s home in Katy Texas, the woman defended herself by shooting and killing the suspect on Monday. A second man who took part in the home invasion remains at large.

According to ABC Eyewitness News in Houston, two individuals entered the woman’s rental home through a garage door. The homeowner later told authorities that she did not know the men who broke into the home.

“Both were armed with pistols. She confronted both suspects, retrieved a handgun and fired several times at both subjects,” Harris County Deputy Thomas Gilliland told reporters.

One man was killed from a gunshot wound while the other suspect fled from the home and jumped a fence to escape. At this time, authorities are unsure whether or not the man on the run sustained any injuries during the shootout.

Authorities are also unsure whether or not the home was targeted by the men or if it was simply a random act. Police go on to say that the woman didn’t live alone at the home but she was alone at the time of the incident.

“From what we understand, it’s a rental home but there are several people who live in the home. But this morning she was by herself in the house,” Gilliland also told ABC Eyewitness News.

The story has been making its rounds on Facebook, with people having mixed feelings on whether or not the woman had the right to shoot the men who entered her home.

When ABC 7 Chicago posted the story on their Facebook page, their 1 million plus followers were not afraid to express their opinion on the incident in the comments of the post.

Some people who chimed in were not so sure that the woman had to go to such extreme measures in order to protect herself. But the overwhelming majority of Facebook users applauded the woman for taking initiative and protecting herself, stating her right to bear arms.

“This is why I believe in a right bear arms, because if you have to turn yours in, trust and believe, the criminals will still have theirs and you’ll be a sitting duck!”

This isn’t the first story to make headlines after a homeowner shot and killed an intruder. Earlier this year, a 23 year-old Oklahoma man named Zach Peters shot and killed three masked teens with his AR-15 rifle after they entered his house.

NBC News reported that the suspects forced their way into the home through the back door. When Peters encountered the men in his house, they exchanged a few words before he shot and killed the intruders; 16 year-old Jaykob Woodriff, 17 year-old Jacob Redfearn and 19 year-old Maxwell Cook.

It was later ruled that Peters acted justifiably and would not be charged with a crime. In the Katy, Texas case, authorities still say that it is unclear whether or not the unnamed woman will face charges.

