Shannon Beador Weight Loss: ‘RHOC’ Star Drops 15 Pounds [Photos]

Shannon Beador appeared on Monday night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live, and during the show, the reality star’s weight loss was evident.

As she continues to struggle with weight gain on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador chatted with host Andy Cohen about the weight loss she’s experienced in recent months due to her healthy eating habits and regular exercise.

After explaining that she gained 40 pounds after Season 11 due to accusations of abuse against her husband David, Shannon Beador revealed that she ate and drank to mask her heartache. She then revealed that she nearly gave herself a heart attack due to her negligent eating habits.

Luckily, Shannon Beador has since gotten herself back on track, and since losing 15 pounds, she’s been doing whatever she can to lose the extra weight. She’s even cutting back on her alcohol consumption, as TooFab revealed to readers on August 1.

Also during Monday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen called out Shannon Beador’s trainer for being “kind of harsh,” but Beador immediately stuck up for him by explaining that she appreciated his honesty and needed the push.

Shannon Beador shared several photos from her appearance on last night’s show on her Instagram page.

Shannon Beador and David Beador went though hard times during Season 10 after it was revealed that he had engaged in a months-long affair. However, during the following season, after attending couples therapy, the couple renewed their vows and have been going strong ever since.

As for Vicki Gunvalson’s Season 11 claims about David allegedly being abusive, Shannon Beador vehemently denied any such thing during the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion.

Shannon Beador and David Beador share three daughters.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]