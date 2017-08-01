Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton: He Loves Her Bikini Body

Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton, is super impressed with her insane bikini body.

Following the release of photos of Gwen Stefani enjoying a Southern California beach in a tiny bikini, a source claims the country singer is feeling like he’s way out of his league with smoking hot Stefani.

“He can’t believe how insane her body looks for a mother of three pushing on hitting 50 in a few years,” an insider explained to Hollywood Life on August 1.

According to the source, Blake Shelton feels blessed to be dating Gwen Stefani, who he reportedly feels is the hottest woman he’s ever dated. As the insider explained, Miranda Lambert, Shelton’s ex-wife, is beautiful, but to Shelton, Gwen Stefani is even sexier.

Gwen Stefani hit the beach over the weekend but Blake Shelton was nowhere to be seen.

As fans may have heard, Blake Shelton is currently filming the 13th season of The Voice, which premieres next month on NBC. However, Gwen Stefani won’t appear alongside him as she did during Season 12. Instead, Shelton will be joined by returning coaches Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus and new coach Jennifer Hudson.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were last seen together during a visit to Oklahoma at the end of last month.

Gwen Stefani has never been known as a country girl, but ever since she began dating Blake Shelton at the end of 2015, she has exposed herself to the laid-back lifestyle of the South and she appears to be enjoying herself.

In addition, Gwen Stefani regularly brings her sons with her to Oklahoma and often chronicles their outings on Snapchat. As fans have seen, Stefani’s three kids, 11-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo, have been seen hiking and riding on four-wheelers.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton appeared together on The Voice Season 12, and judging by Stefani’s past with the show, she’s likely to return to the series at some point.

To see more of Blake Shelton and his co-stars, don’t miss the Season 13 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 25, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

