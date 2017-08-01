Sara Evans Dishes On Friend Todd Chrisley: He’s Different Than The Big, Flamboyant Personality We See On TV

Who knew Sara Evans and Todd Chrisley were such good friends? In a recent interview with People Magazine, country superstar Sara Evans told the news publication that her friend Todd Chrisley is a way different person in real life than the way that he is portrayed on Chrisley Knows Best.

On the show, Sara described Todd as a “big, huge, like, flamboyant personality” who always seems to be mad at his children. But in real life, Evans gushes that Todd has so much love for those close to him and he “works really, really hard to support his family.” She also goes on to say that Chrisley is much more serious in real life than he is on the show and that he is really invested in making sure his family’s future is bright.

But, just like viewers see on the show, Evans confirmed that Todd can be quite witty and loves a good joke. When he told Evans that he wanted to promote her new album on Facebook Live, Todd told Sara via text that he wanted to tell fans that this album is the “best one she’s ever done” despite the fact that he didn’t sing on it.

Today on Twitter, Todd has been continuing to support his friend to the likes of his 361,000 followers. The reality star has been promoting Sara’s new album by re-tweeting a link to her new album along with re-tweeting a post from the Grand Ole Opry, which also promotes the album. Surely, it seems to pay to have a friend like Todd.

And as of late, Sara isn’t the only one that Chrisley has been promoting. As the Inquisitr reported, Chrisley had a lot to do with his daughter Savannah’s new clothing line, which she debuted on HSN on July 27. And the father of five has also taken to his social media pages to encourage fans to buy items from the line called Faith Over Fear.

Todd has also been showing love for another country artist, Brett Young. In the past week alone, he was re-tweeted posts by the singer four times, with one of the tweets even gaining over 2,000 likes.

