‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Fall Cast: Will Anthony Scaramucci Appear On The Show?

Dancing with the Stars 2017 fall season is in the middle of trying to get celebrities on for its next run, which premieres in September. Rumors have already surfaced that former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer might be a possible candidate on the show, but a TV insider told Variety that it’s too early for the show to have any contestants nailed down. Producers are just in talks with Spicer right now to be a contestant.

According to a Tuesday report on TMZ, the show reached out to Anthony Scaramucci, President Trump’s former communications director. He held the job just 10 days before he was fired upon the arrival of John Kelly taking over Reince Priebus’ position as White House chief of staff. Scaramucci’s record-setting short tenure as a member of Trump’s administration has made him the latest in-demand figure for television appearances.

Anthony Scaramucci told the celebrity news outlet that he’s “working on being the best person I can be.” When asked about competing on Dancing with the Stars 2017 fall season, he simply said he can’t dance.

“I don’t know how to dance,” Scaramucci said.

It wasn’t revealed in any outside reports if the show has tried reaching out to Scaramucci as it has Spicer, but it wouldn’t be surprising if so. One report joked that enough people in Donald Trump’s staff have left the White House since he was inaugurated to make up a whole season’s cast of Dancing with the Stars.

Another possible contestant to appear on Season 25 is Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star, DeMario Jackson. He was recently entangled in a scandal to come out of the franchise when there were allegations of misconduct between him and cast member, Corinne Olympios. An investigation into the incident didn’t prove any wrongdoing and the two will show up for the Bachelor in Paradise season 4 reunion.

TMZ reported on Monday that the show reached out to DeMario’s publicist about appearing on the fall 2017 season of Dancing with the Stars. He said he’d be “100 percent” on board with signing on with Dancing and would love to show off his dancing skills.

Dancing with the Stars 2017 fall season premieres on ABC Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m., ET/PT.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]