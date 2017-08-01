Brandi Glanville And Joanna Krupa Settle Their Lawsuit

The legal battle between Brandi Glanville and Joanna Krupa is officially over.

According to a new report, the former Real Housewives stars settled their battle just days before they were set to go to trial, but at this point in time, the outcome of the case is being kept under wraps.

On August 1, the Daily Mail shared the news with readers, revealing that Brandi Glanville is expected to issue a public apology to the Real Housewives of Miami star and model for shockingly claiming that she suffered from “smelly” lady parts and had engaged in an affair with Mohamed Hadid during his marriage to Yolanda Hadid.

As fans may recall, Brandi Glanville appeared on Watch What Happens Live in November 2013 and proclaimed that Krupa had slept with Mohamed Hadid years ago. She also claimed Lisa Vanderpump was in the know with what had happened between Krupa and Hadid — and allegedly heard their conversation about Krupa’s private region.

Brandi Glanville also echoed her claims during a YouTube episode of Watch What Happens Live that aired in December 2014.

The following month, Joanna Krupa filed a defamation lawsuit against the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and requested nearly $2 million in damages.

During the lawsuit, both Lisa Vanderpump and Mohamed Hadid made formal depositions and denied all of Glanville’s claims against Krupa. As the Daily Mail explained, Vanderpump labeled Glanville a “liar” while Hadid denied sleeping with Krupa and said that he never commented on the lady parts of the model — or any woman.

Brandi Glanville has been known for her shocking behavior in the past. So, when it comes to her comments against Krupa, not many were surprised by her statements. In fact, Glanville was reportedly booted from her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills due to her ongoing issues with nearly every member of the show’s cast.

Since her Bravo TV exit, Brandi Glanville has appeared on a number of other reality shows, including My Kitchen Rules and Famously Single.

