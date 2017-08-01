WWE ‘SmackDown Live’ Spoilers Indicate Huge Upset In The Making For Tonight’s Show

Tonight, the WWE is giving away a huge first-time match on free television on SmackDown Live. Sixteen-time world champion John Cena battles Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event to determine who will wrestle Jinder Mahal for the WWE world title at SummerSlam later this month. According to PWInsider, the plans are for Jinder Mahal to defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam.

John Cena putting over wrestlers

For much of his WWE career, many fans have accused John Cena of burying other wrestlers when they are just getting their momentum. He did it to Bray Wyatt, Rusev, and many others, killing their pushes, and it took his opponents a long time to get their momentum back again.

Of course, John Cena has denied that and said that it isn’t his fault that wrestlers get to fight him but then lose their drive after reaching that point. John spoke to The Wrap about his reputation for “burying” wrestlers.

“I will let them do whatever they want with me — and then after they get done, they’re not as motivated. So, it’s not that I sink their ship, it’s that they fail to operate at an elite level. And I’m on to the next person”

With that said, there are a lot of wrestlers that John Cena has been putting over recently. Kevin Owens made his WWE debut and laid out John Cena immediately. He then beat John Cena clean and was immediately a huge star on Monday Night Raw.

John Cena put over AJ Styles hard, and in an interview with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman on his podcast, Styles said that Cena “insisted” on putting him over. AJ Styles was an immediate star after the John Cena feud.

Look at the past and you see that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan both went over John Cena as well and became monster stars. If the rumors are right and Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to beat John tonight, it could finally launch him to the top of SmackDown Live.

Shinsuke Nakamura

This could be huge for Shunsuke Nakamura. He was hugely over in NXT and his WWE stint has been successful but a little underwhelming because of how SmackDown Live packages him. Instead of focusing on his amazing entrance and his in-ring skills, he is just another top-level mid-carder so far.

There are rumors that Shinsuke Nakamura might be leaving the WWE completely when his contract expires since he achieved his dream of making it to the WWE main roster. The rumors indicate that he misses wrestling in Japan. If the WWE pushes him now, it could convince him to stay as he will have a bigger stage as a champion.

There are also rumors that the WWE wants to push the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles match for part of the huge WrestleMania 34 co-main event. Having Nakamura beat John Cena on SmackDown Live tonight could make that match even more special.

