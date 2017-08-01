Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt Wants To Make Friends As Gender Change Reports Continue To Swirl

Angelina Jolie’s daughter, 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is reportedly hoping to make friends outside of her family.

According to a new report, Jolie’s oldest biological child with Brad Pitt, who arrived just one year after the couple confirmed their romance, feels drowned out by her five siblings and allegedly wants to establish relationships elsewhere.

On August 1, a source spoke to OK! Magazine, claiming that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is outgoing and wants to enjoy normal kid activities, including sleepovers and movie dates, instead of being cooped up at home.

As the insider explained, Shiloh claims that her favorite places in the world are in Namibia, where she was born, and Cambodia, where she has reportedly bonded with several kids her age.

While Shiloh has lived a charmed life with Angelina Jolie and her father, Brad Pitt, her hectic lifestyle of traveling from country to country and never staying in one place for long has reportedly made it hard for her to establish lasting friends.

The OK! Magazine source went on to reveal that several Hollywood kids have attempted to befriend the Jolie-Pitt kids but Angelina Jolie alleged nixed the idea of Shiloh forming a friendship with Willow Smith due to Smith’s ties to the Kardashian family.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids, including three adopted children, 15-year-old Maddox from Cambodia, 13-year-old Pax from Vietnam, and 12-year-old Zahara from Ethiopia. Their other three kids, including 11-year-old Shiloh and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, were welcomed biologically.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016 after just over two years of marriage. Since then, the Jolie-Pitt children have been spending the majority of their time with their mother at her new home in Los Feliz.

In recent months, Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been linked to rumors of a possible gender change and while the reports don’t appear to be true, Jolie did once say that her daughter prefers to dress like a boy.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine in 2010, Angelina Jolie said that her daughter likes to wear suits and ties or jackets and slacks before proclaiming that the child “wants to be a boy.” She went on to say that she and Pitt cut her hair and noted that she thinks she’s one of her brothers.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]