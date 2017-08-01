‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: John And Kate Fight, Rafe And Hope Search For Dario, Victor Acts Suspicious

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks tease there will be a lot of drama. John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will get into a heated argument. Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will search for Dario (formerly Jordi Vilasuso). Also, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will behave suspiciously, but could it be an act to free Sonny (Freddie Smith)?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. If you do not want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera, then do not continue reading.

According to Soap Central, next week will be huge for several Salem residents. First, John will search for Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), but won’t be able to find her. As previously reported, Hattie Adams plans on taking over Marlena’s life and breaking up “Jarlena.”

John and Kate will end up having some heated words with each other. As fans recall, when John returned to town, Marlena was running late. He was concerned, and Kate said the psychiatrist probably moved on with someone else. It is quite possible that Kate will bring this up once again. However, viewers are not giving up on John and Marlena. They are an iconic soap opera couple, and John will most likely figure out something isn’t right.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Rafe and Hope will search for Dario Hernandez. After Abigail’s (Marci Miller) accident, he was supposed to head to the police station. There, he would meet the FBI and they would make the arrangements for witness protection. However, he never showed up. So, where is Dario? Did he flee town on his own, terrified that he will be killed? Or have his enemies already tracked him down?

Rafe and Hope probably won’t have much luck finding Dario. Soap Opera Digest reported that Jordi Vilasuso‘s final appearance was on July 31.

Finally, Victor Kiriakis will begin behaving in a way that makes him look suspicious. On yesterday’s episode, fans saw him make a phone call. He told the person on the other end that it was time to give police a new suspect. Does his behavior have anything to do with Sonny? Victor will do anything for family. Last week, he was determined to make a false confession just to get Sonny out of jail. However, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) talked him out of it.

Is it possible that Victor will decide that making himself look guilty is worth the risk, as long as Sonny goes free? Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Victor will ask Brady for a favor. However, will he agree to whatever Victor is asking?

What do you think is going to happen next week on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]