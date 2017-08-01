Jennifer Garner Set To Date And Tell All About Ben Affleck’s Cheating Ways? Affleck On Romantic Getaway

Jennifer Garner has been all about motherhood and keeping her children’s surroundings as balanced as possible despite the fact that she and her estranged star husband, Ben Affleck, have filed for divorce.

Until recently, Ben Affleck resided on the family property and was present every day with his children. It was relayed that Garner was supporting Ben through his addictions counseling and that once he completed treatment, the real separation and divorce proceedings would get underway. Two years after Jen and Ben announced they were separating, the former couple were said to have filed, and Affleck finally moved out of the family home and into his own bachelor pad.

It did not take the Argo star long to introduce the world to his new girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. The pair has been spotted on numerous occasions since going public a few weeks back. Most recently Affleck and his new love have cropped up on vacation in Maine.

The trip for the two is their first romantic getaway, according to sources, and it seems as though Ben is enjoying a great summer with the blonde beauty. As Daily Mail reminds, Ben is certainly making the best of his down time since he recently wrapped filming of Justice League.

Sources note that Ben is having a great time with Lindsay and there have been many reasons given as to why the star is so taken with the 37-year-old, one of which includes the fact that she is the first non-star he has dated since he himself became a Hollywood A-lister.

One source spoke with the publication and shares “He really enjoys spending time with Lindsay. It won’t be surprising to see them out and about and together in the coming weeks.”

However, what about Jen? Is she left back in Los Angeles with the kids as her only focus while her ex jet-sets alongside his new girlfriend? Apparently not! Garner is rumored to be ready to get back out there, as well, and it’s none other than her good friend Chelsea Handler who the star is turning to for assistance to find her way back into the so called dating pool.

Additionally, as Yahoo! notes, Garner is said to be eager to tell all about Affleck’s “lying and cheating ways.” Surely Ben parading Lindsay around publicly is not helping matters.

The publication also suggests that actress Reese Witherspoon is assisting with getting Garner back out there “playing cupid for the 45-year-old. She is apparently planning some dinner parties for Jen to hopefully meet an eligible bachelor.”

Fans were left hopeful for months that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck would reconcile as they carried on living on the same property and spending time together with their children. It is clear that both exes are ready to move forward and are wasting any time doing so.

