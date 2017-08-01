Roloff Wedding Drama: Both Amy And Matt Bringing New Significant Other To Wedding

It is almost time for Molly Roloff’s big wedding that will be happening at home on the Roloff farm. Now Radar Online is sharing that this could end up being a bit of drama. Matt and Amy both have new significant others and have moved on. It turns out that they are both bringing these people to the wedding, and that is something you do not want to miss.

Molly Roloff’s wedding is planned for August 5, so it is almost here. Amy is now dating Chris Marek, and he will be with her at the event. Matt is dating Caryn Chandler and is bringing her along. Caryn is known by the entire family because she has worked as the farm manager for a while now. The viewers saw Chris and Matt meet on an episode of Little People, Big World and they seemed to get along really well.

At first, Amy Roloff was totally blindsided by Matt and Caryn dating. She was shocked that they would start to date after Caryn had worked for the family so long. Regardless, she started dating Chris Marek first, and they seem to be doing great. Matt and Amy have both moved on, so hopefully, this won’t cause any drama for the family to have them all at the wedding.

Molly Roloff’s big wedding will be happening this weekend on August 5 at the family farm. There were rumors that Molly wouldn’t be getting married at the family home, but she obviously decided to do it. Everyone can’t wait to see how it all turns out and hopefully the TLC cameras will be there for the entire event. You can assume that they will be because the fans love Molly and want to see her big day go down.

Friends… for like forever. Love them… like forever!❤️ Great time at the Lake Oswego Summer Concert in the Park. #summertime #secondact #concertsinthepark #friendsforever A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Jul 20, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Are you shocked to hear that Matt and Amy are both bringing their significant others to the wedding? Do you think that this will cause problems? Sound off in the comments section below and don’t miss new episodes of Little People, Big World when it returns to TLC. There is no news yet of when the show will be back, but the fans can’t wait to see more of the Roloff family very soon.

[Featured Image by Thos Robinson/Getty Images]