Ohio Authorities Claim Arturo Novoa Hid Girlfriend’s Body In Freezer While His New GF Stole Her Identity

An Ohio man and his girlfriend are in serious legal hot water after authorities claim that he stored his dead girlfriend’s remains in a freezer while his new “impostor girlfriend” took over her identity. According to police, 31-year-old Arturo Novoa and his new girlfriend, 34-year-old Katrina Layton, lived in his dead girlfriend’s residence with her frozen corpse. During their relationship, the Ohio man’s new girlfriend was allegedly using the deceased’s credit cards and even took care of her dogs.

As Oxygen reports, Ohio authorities haven’t positively identified the remains found in the freezer at the apartment resided in by Arturo Novoa, but it is believed that they belong to the home’s official occupant, 28-year-old Shannon Graves. As Fox News reports, Graves was last seen alive back in February.

At this time, Ohio authorities are still awaiting an official identification of the remains, as well as trying to determine the frozen woman’s cause of death.

Police were reportedly tipped off about the body after Novoa moved the freezer housing the corpse from his (and Graves’) residence in Youngstown, Ohio to nearby Campbell.

Arturo Novoa reportedly asked the friend if he could store the freezer at his home because the power had gone out. The friend and his wife claim that they smelled a “terrible smell” coming from the freezer, which was padlocked, and contacted Ohio police.

The freezer allegedly owned by Arturo Novoa reportedly contained decomposing human remains believed to belong to Shannon Graves. According to Youngstown Police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik, while the body was found in a freezer in Campbell, his department has taken over the investigation.

“[They believe] it originated in the City of Youngstown and was taken to Campbell.”

Woman 'assumed the identity' of a body found in a freezer https://t.co/Vro4G2Iw7b — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 1, 2017

According to Shannon Graves’ sister Debbie, her sister had previously dated Arturo Novoa and the couple lived together at her apartment in Youngstown. She claims that Novoa moved his “impostor girlfriend” into the residence just two weeks after Graves went missing, and allowed the woman to drive Shannon’s car, use her cell phone and credit cards, and even parent her dog.

“Basically, assumed her life and her belongings.”

Despite being missing since February, Shannon Graves was just added to the Ohio Attorney General’s Missing Persons’ website in July. The move came in response to her loved one’s worries about her safety.

Tell me again why I should date/get married or procreate with male beings? — AngryDemBot (@dashellef) August 1, 2017

WTF IS GOING ON WITH OHIO & BODIES IN FREEZERS @CincyProblems @Enquirer — Dazar (@Dazarbeygui) August 1, 2017

Genius. Cops never look for dead bodies in freezers. — Steve Reed (@SteveReed) August 1, 2017

Sounds LIKE a story you would see on the ID CHANNEL. — Erica Johnson (@Ebonafied) August 1, 2017

According to Ohio authorities, when Novoa was arrested, he claimed to be unaware of the freezer. However, investigators later recovered the key to the freezer’s padlock from his key ring.

Arturo Novoa and Katrina Layton have been arrested and jailed on charges of abuse of a corpse. Murder charges have yet to be meted out in the case, as Ohio authorities have yet to determine a cause of death. Authorities expect to positively identify the body found in the freezer as well as hopefully determine a cause of death later this week.

Man hides dead girlfriend's body in freezer, new girlfriend assumes her identity. https://t.co/j7alLMkkPR pic.twitter.com/AAZyhoBtOQ — Complex Life (@ComplexMagLife) August 1, 2017

According to Shannon’s sister, her friend’s and loved ones called her “Starr,” and they are heartbroken over this weekend’s turn of events in her missing person case.

“Shannon has been missed and will always be missed. You can’t replace a spirit like hers. She is loved by so many.”

Ohio authorities have set bond for Arturo Novoa and Katrina Layton at $1 million, and it is likely that additional charges will be filed in connection with the body found in their freezer.

[Featured Image by Youngstown Police Department]