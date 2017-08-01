Be Ready: Nintendo Has Officially Announced When The SNES Classic Edition Will Go On Sale Through Pre-Orders

A few months ago, the world freaked out when the Super Nintendo (SNES) Classic Edition was announced, and now, Nintendo may have slipped the information on when pre-orders will begin. Recently, the SNES Classic Edition popped up online, and many were able to pre-order it from Walmart, but it was a mistake, and the orders were canceled. Now, Nintendo has revealed that the next big (small) thing is on its way, and pre-orders will begin this month.

The company knows that their next big release is one that will cause a huge frenzy, but Nintendo says they are going to be better equipped to handle the demand this time. On Tuesday afternoon, they released an image of the SNES Classic Edition system on their official Facebook page and delivered a message that might put the minds of people at ease.

It was with that image that they confirmed when pre-orders were slated to begin, but not all of the details were given. While still a bit up in the air, Nintendo did state that the SNES Classic “will be made available for pre-order by various retailers late this month.”

Essentially, look for the pre-order mad dash to begin sometime after the middle of August.

That second paragraph is what has also caught the attention of many people around the world as the limited supply of the NES Classic Edition was the biggest problem with its release. Retailers could not even come close to meeting the demand on last year’s release day, and it stayed that way until the NES Mini was discontinued earlier this year.

Business Insider points out that the SNES Classic Edition will be released in stores on Sept. 29, but Nintendo stated it would be shipped “throughout the balance of the calendar year.” What that means is that if you don’t have one by traditional purchasing methods by 2018, you’re rather out of luck.

For those who caught onto the SNES Classic Edition that Walmart ran a week or so ago, they will have to try their luck a second time. I4u reported that the retail giant started canceling pre-orders almost immediately en route to putting everyone back at square one.

The SNES Classic Edition will retail for $79.99 and come with the following 21 games.

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

Earthbound

Final Fantasy III

F-Zero

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island

Yes, that is the Star Fox 2 which has never been released before since Nintendo canceled it before the game was ever finished.

Hopefully, Nintendo will give more concrete information on the exact day in August the pre-orders will begin. If not, there will be a lot of people online late at night and early in the morning while waiting for it finally make its way online.

The Super Nintendo may not make a lot of sense to today’s gamers, but those who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s know it as a huge part of their childhood. Now, they will have the chance to pre-order the SNES Classic Edition mini-system beginning in late August, but they will need to be quick to confirm one. If they miss out, the next best option is camping out somewhere and waiting in line for when it is released on Sept. 29.

