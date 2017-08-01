Lamar Odom Wants A Reality Show With The Kardashian Exes [Report]

Lamar Odom reportedly wants to get together with the rest of the Kardashian girls’ exes to star in a brand new reality TV show. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was previously married to Khloe Kardashian, and now wants to team up with Scott Disick, Tyga, and Kris Humphries to film a show about life post-Kardashian.

According to In Touch Weekly magazine, Lamar Odom has allegedly pitched a reality TV show starring himself and other Kardashian exes like Tyga, who dated Kylie Jenner, Kris Humphries, who was married to Kim Kardashian, and Scott Disick, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian. Sources reveal that the show would focus on what it is like to live in the “chaos” that the Kardashian girls create.

While Lamar Odom may have high hopes for his alleged reality TV idea, there is one person who is not on board with his Kardashian exes show. Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner, reportedly is not happy about Lamar’s idea, and although she allegedly wishes Lamar well, she doesn’t want him on a television show with the other guys complaining about dating her daughters.

Lamar Odom is seemingly an open book these days. After his near fatal drug overdose and divorce from Khloe Kardashian, the former NBA star is dishing on all the aspects of his life. Lamar even has a memoir coming out about his life, where he’ll detail the good, the bad, and the ugly. Odom says the book will be a “free-for-all” when it comes to his past.

While it doesn’t seem likely that Lamar Odom could get Tyga, Scott Disick, and Kris Humphries on board to star in a Kardashian exes reality TV series with him, many fans would probably be interested in hearing what all of the men have to say about living inside the confines of the famous family, and how it changed their lives forever.

