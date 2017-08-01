‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Begins Production And Marvel Celebrates With A Video

As of August 1, production has officially kicked off on Ant-Man and the Wasp, the sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man, starring Paul Rudd as the titular hero. While Rudd’s character, Scott Lang, was also a part of last year’s Captain America: Civil War and he will again be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, with production beginning on the sequel to his solo outing, it means that fans will finally get to see more of what makes Ant-Man tick. At the same time, now that the Wasp is getting more of the focus as well, it is likely that audiences are going to see how he deals with not only being a superhero and working with others for the greater good but also balancing his alter-ego with his home life.

While Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to hit theaters in the middle of 2018, Marvel has already begun celebrating the start of production with their own small video. The video, which was posted to YouTube, shows a set with the movie’s name on the back of a director’s chair. With people clearly working in the background, the camera zooms in on two tiny chairs on a makeup table with Ant-Man’s name on one and Wasp’s on the other. Music, which has been playing in the background of the short video, then hits a crescendo and a title card reveals that production has now begun.

As Cinema Blend reported, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a place that is continually evolving and growing. Even between now and when Ant-Man and the Wasp premieres in theaters, things will inevitably change. However, with this short video, Marvel is offering a bit of celebration when it comes to one of its smallest superheroes.

Perhaps one of the biggest accomplishments with the sequel is the fact that it marks the first time a female superhero will also be a titular lead as part of the MCU. Even with Black Widow having been a major part of the MCU since the beginning, she has never been the lead of the movie, nor has she been a title character. Instead, this distinction will rest solely on the Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly.

Even with the announcement that production has officially begun on Ant-Man and the Wasp, the overall premise of the film remains a mystery. Collider, which also announced the start of production, shared not only the returning cast members, such as Lilly, Paul Rudd, and Michael Douglas, but also the list of new cast members like Randall Park and Laurence Fishburne. However, the only details shared about the movie’s storyline, was the official synopsis that just states that Rudd’s Scott Lang will be dealing with the consequences of his being a hero, while also balancing his life as a father. Even with his responsibilities, it does not take long before he is asked to step back into his role as Ant-Man to go on an “urgent mission” alongside Evangeline Lilly’s character, who has seemingly embraced her own role as the Wasp.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is scheduled to hit theaters July 6, 2018, which means that even though production has just started, there is still plenty of time to learn more about what the two superheroes will have to face when they head out on their newest mission together. For now, at least, fans can enjoy the fact that the movie is starting to film and Marvel seems just as excited as they are.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]