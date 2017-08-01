Scheana Marie And Robert Parks-Valletta Are Reportedly Headed For A Split

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta have only been dating for about six months, but already, a new report claims the Vanderpump Rules star’s relationship is crumbling.

As Scheana Marie continues to film Vanderpump Rules Season 6 with her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, and Tom Sandoval, an insider claims her actor boyfriend is ready to call it quits on their relationship.

“Rob wants to break up with [Scheana Marie],” an insider told Radar Online on August 1. “He says she’s too demanding. That’s why he didn’t go to Mexico.”

Scheana Marie and her co-stars traveled to Playa del Carmen, Mexico at the end of last month with their camera crew and her boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, was nowhere in sight. As for why he was absent, Radar Online suspected that Valletta had skipped the trip because he wasn’t on board with filming for Vanderpump Rules.

The outlet also noted that Valletta’s absence comes just months after Scheana Marie allegedly began pushing for an engagement ring. As the outlet explained, an insider said weeks ago that Valletta wasn’t open to taking the next step in his relationship with Scheana Marie because he wants to focus his energy on his TV shows.

Scheana Marie began dating Robert Parks-Valletta after splitting from Mike Shay at the end of last year amid Vanderpump Rules Season 5. As fans may recall, Scheana Marie accused Shay of using drugs behind her back and informed him that she wanted a divorce during the finale episode.

Following Scheana Marie’s trip to Mexico, she seemingly confirmed that things between herself and Robert Parks-Valletta were going well when she shared a couple of photos of them together on Instagram and said she was happy to be home with her man.

While Scheana Marie continues to share new photos of herself and her boyfriend on Instagram, he hasn’t shared any images of her since July 5.

To see more of Scheana Marie, and her co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, and Lisa Vanderpump, don’t miss the Season 6 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.

