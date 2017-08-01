‘American Horror Story’ Season 7: Fan Favorite Actress Not Returning For ‘Cult’

American Horror Story fans are looking forward to the premiere of Season 7, which has been titled, Cult. The new season of the show will include a stellar cast which includes some old favorites and a lot of new faces. However, one actress will not be included in Season 7.

According to Us Weekly magazine, actress Kathy Bates, who has appeared in American Horror Story seasons Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, and Roanoke, will not be returning to the anthology series for Season 7’s Cult. Bates, an acclaimed actress who made a name for herself by starring in films such as Misery, Titanic, Fried Green Tomatoes, and many more, currently has a new television project in the works that is preventing her from returning to AHS.

Kathy Bates’ new project is a comedy series by Chuck Lorre (Two and a Half Men, Big Bang Theory) titled Disjointed, and will be released on Netflix later this month. However, the filming schedule conflicted with that of American Horror Story: Cult, meaning fans will be without the actress for the upcoming season.

While Bates will be dearly missed during Cult, the actress could easily return to American Horror Story for future seasons. Until that time, fans can catch Kathy as Ruth Whitefeather-Feldman, a woman who becomes the owner of her very own cannabis dispensary. Ruth employs her recently graduated son and other young people to be her “budtenders” as she runs her L.A. marijuana shop.

Meanwhile, American Horror Story has added many new faces to the cast for Season 7. In addition to AHS staples Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, fan favorites Adina Porter and Cheyenne Jackson will also return. Newcomers will include Colton Haynes, Billie Lourde, Alison Pill, Leslie Grossman, Billy Eichner, and Lena Dunham.

AHS creator Ryan Murphy has revealed that Cult will be set around the 2016 Presidential election and that the season will kick off on election night. Murphy has also revealed the names of Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters’ characters to be Kai and Ally. The fan favorites will be playing a couple, which Ryan calls a “love story for the ages.”

Ally and Kai in CULT…a love story for the ages. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]