‘Teen Mom 2’ On Blast: Kailyn Lowry Rips MTV, Chelsea Houska Calls Network Out For Bad Edits

Teen Mom 2 is under fire following Monday night’s new episode of Season 8.

During the show, Kailyn Lowry’s 7-year-old son Isaac broke down in tears because his family, including his dad, Jo Rivera, doesn’t live together. However, according to Lowry, who went public with her pregnancy during the episode, Teen Mom 2 producers were behind the seemingly sad moment.

“They provoked the scene with Isaac crying at dinner,” she tweeted, according to an August 1 report by Radar Online. “I lost my mind!”

Kailyn Lowry then responded to a fan who suggested that Isaac was coached during the Teen Mom 2 scene by tweeting, “Yep!”

Kailyn Lowry also took aim at the Teen Mom 2 producers’ edits, claiming that the timeline during Monday night’s show was “off.” As she explained, the bad edits were clear when the paint on her wall flipped from mint to yellow and then back to mint.

Kailyn Lowry and her family have been faced with drama throughout the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 due to her recent pregnancy announcement. As fans will recall, Lowry proclaimed that she was done having kids just one season ago. So, when she informed Jo Rivera that she was pregnant once again, he was completely caught off guard — as was his fiancee, Vee Torres.

In addition to Kailyn Lowry’s many tweets about Teen Mom 2, Chelsea Houska also took aim at the network. As Radar Online revealed, Houska was seen on Monday night’s show saying that her daughter Aubree’s jealousy of her newborn son, Watson, has taken away from her husband Cole DeBoer’s experience as a new dad.

According to Chelsea Houska, she was filmed saying, “I feel like it’s taking away from Cole’s experience,” but the comment was made during an entirely different conversation and inserted into the conversation about her daughter for some strange reason.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer welcomed son Watson in January of this year just months after tying the knot during a small ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

