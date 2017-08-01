Amber Rose Says She May Get A Breast Reduction After Complaining About Back Pain

Amber Rose shared a voluptuous photo of herself on Monday as she contemplates getting a breast reduction this year. The 33-year-old called her breasts “stupid heavy” as she complained of back pain and having to wear “grandma” bras.

Rose shared the cleavage-baring image from her night out celebrating singer Paloma Ford’s birthday this week. The model is seen wearing a form-fitting black bodysuit with a pair of black skinny jeans as she discusses the issues with having a large chest.

“I’m thinking about getting a breast reduction this year. my boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra.”

However, there seems to be one thing keeping Amber from moving ahead with the reduction surgery. Rose said she’s afraid of having scars from the procedure as she asked her followers if they are happier post-breast reduction despite any lasting marks.

“Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars?”

Amber went on to say she does not have implants, so she would have some scarring from the surgery.

“And no I don’t have implants so they can’t just cut around the nipple.”

Her Instagram followers were quick to weigh in with their advice and opinions on the subject as Rose asked people to share their stories.

Some commenters said they know great plastic surgeons as they related similar experiences back to Rose. A few other Instagram users said they do not regret having breast reduction surgery as the scars were minimal and faded over time.

More people stated their back and shoulder pain went away after having the procedure, and others said they could now wear more types of clothing thanks to having a smaller chest size.

Another user supported Amber wanting to feel comfortable in her own skin as they said a reduction would do more than help back pain.

“I definitely think you should be able to feel great in your skin. A breast reduction will not only improve your posture, it will make you look skinnier also.”

Only a handful of Amber’s male fans told her not to get a breast reduction as most of her followers seem to be on board with the procedure.

I Love this Dress from @fashionnova! ???????????????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on May 19, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

People magazine reported on Amber considering a breast reduction as the site states the mother of one is thinking about making a change for her health.

“Amber Rose is looking to make a change that she hopes will have a positive impact on her health.”

The article went on to mention a time on Dancing with the Stars last year where Rose felt body shamed by one of the judges because of her curvy figure.

People quoted Amber on her interaction with Julianne Hough, who said she was “uncomfortable” watching Amber’s performance as the dancers are provocatively dressed during the show.

“[The dancers] dress very sexy and they do the splits and they grind up on these guys and they look absolutely stunning and get a standing ovation. And me, and my body, my hips, my ass, my breasts made her uncomfortable.”

However, Rose did not mention body shaming in her reasons for wanting a breast reduction. Amber, who coordinates the annual Slut Walk, may not feel as if reactions to her bodacious figure are enough to warrant a reduction.

But her back health and ability to wear any fashions she pleases without a “grandma bra” are at the forefront of her decision.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]