On ‘OutDaughtered,’ Postpartum Depression Is A Real Thing, But It’s Adam — Not Danielle — That Suffers

Any woman who has had a child can attest that postpartum depression is a real affliction. And if, like the Busby family on OutDaughtered, you’ve had five children at the same time, your PPD will be much more intense.

What’s interesting about the Busby family, however, is that the parent who suffers from PPD isn’t Danielle — who actually had the children — but, according to People Magazine, it’s Adam that suffers from the affliction.

The Busbys are also parents to 6-year-old Blayke.

Adam’s PPD is so bad that, on the newest episode of OutDaughtered, Danielle tells him to get some help for it.

“Danielle Busby is doing whatever she can to help her husband Adam as he battles postpartum depression. “Last night, Adam dropped this bombshell on me,” she explains. “He told me he was feeling anxious, like he’s got a weight on his chest. It’s been going on for a while, and it doesn’t just affect Adam. It affects the family, so it’s hard.” After asking if everything is alright, Danielle suggests that Adam seek outside help to treat his postpartum depression.”

And while, surely, Adam has a lot of pressure on his head — being the sole breadwinner of the family, and the only male in the house is, no doubt, stressful — is it possible that he suffers from postpartum depression?

The answer, amazingly, is yes. In fact, postpartum depression amongst men is so common that there’s a whole organization dedicated to understanding it!

According to Postpartum Men, one in four men who are new fathers are, like OutDaughtered patriarch Adam Busby, suffering from a form of postpartum depression.

New fathers can tell that they’re suffering from PPND — Paternal Post-Natal Depression — thanks to some high-risk factors like a lack of proper sleep or feeling a poor connection with other members of the family.

“Being a parent is hard. And being a new father of an infant is especially hard. It’s stressful. And conflicts with your partner that arise after a few sleepless nights can make things harder. But PPND is different. It’s a clinical condition. PPND (Paternal Postnatal Depression) is common condition among men after the birth of a child. Up to 1 in 4 new dads have PPND. Depression, anxiety or other problems with mood can occur anytime during the first year of your child’s life.”

For what it’s worth, Refinery29 says that Adam Busby will confront the issue of postpartum depression or PPND on a future episode of OutDaughtered, but for now, he said that he understands his platform can be used to help and empower others.

He also said that he’s taking his mental health and treatments seriously, and he hopes that, if nothing else, viewers of OutDaughtered can learn about this very real affliction.

“I want men to feel comfortable opening up about their feelings and expressing the struggles they’re going through. I want to help end the stigma surrounding mental health. The worst thing that you can do is stay silent and try fix things on your own. So, I’m going to make sure I do the exact opposite of that.”

We wish Adam all the best in his recovery.

