Final ‘Destiny’ Iron Banner Arrives With ‘God Roll’ Lingering Song And Perfect Boots

The start of the last Iron Banner for Destiny arrived Tuesday. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners have had an interesting relationship with the monthly multiplayer event over the last three years and the final one is no different as it goes out with little to no fanfare.

It appears Bungie has not done anything special with the final Destiny Iron Banner with the launch of Destiny 2 just a little over a month away. The selection of armor and weapons is much the same as previous editions with the developer not appearing to do any special send off.

When Does It Run?

This Iron Banner event started Tuesday, August 1 and will run until an hour before the Destiny weekly reset on Tuesday, August 8. This typically occurs at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT and will mark the end of the monthly event for the game.

You will need to visit Lord Saladin at the Felwinter’s Peak social area to receive a quest to participate in Iron Banner if you’ve never done so before. This only has to be done once per character.

What Modes And Maps Are Supported?

Fittingly, August’s Iron Banner is the classic game mode, Control. Teams of six will need to fight for control of three points around the map. Holding a control point increases the score received when killing opposing Guardians.

It requires teamwork to take and hold points, so consider running with a group of friends, a clan, or a pickup group from sites such as the100 and DestinyLFG.

All maps regularly used in the Control playlist from Rise of Iron are available. Some are weighted more than others.

Rewards

Iron Banner rewards can drop up to 400 Light depending on your current Light level. This will never be more than five levels above your current Light.

Post-match loot rewards start dropping at Iron Banner reputation rank 0. Everything being sold by Lady Efrideet is possible as a drop from the very beginning along with Artifacts and other armor items. Players have a chance to earn a Ghost once they reach rank 5.

Iron Banner Weapons

The Lingering Song Hand Cannon has the closest thing to a “god roll” in the August Iron Banner event. The Hand Cannon features the “Luck in the Chamber” perk plus a choice between “Reinforced Barrel” or “Braced Frame.”

Note that you also have a chance to receive other weapons as end-of-match drops, but with different rolls. This is the best way to obtain Iron Banner weapons in Destiny as there is a chance for them to drop at high Light levels and increase your Guardian’s overall Light level.

Name Type Perks Cost IB Rank The Laughing Heart Sniper Rifle Linear Compensator/Accurized Ballistics/Field Choke

Smallbore/Injection Mold

Quickdraw/Lightweight

Hidden Hand/Army of One 50 LM 4 The Lingering Song Hand Cannon Iron Lordly Sights/Iron Warrior Sights/Iron Vigor Sights

Reinforced Barrel/Braced Frame

Quickdraw/Feather Mag

Luck in the Chamber/Firefly 50 LM 5

“LM” is short for Legendary Marks.

Iron Banner Armor

The armor sold by Lady Efrideet in Destiny for this Iron Banner event features Boots and Helmets. At least one pair of boots for each class offers a perfect roll. The helmets peak at 99 percent of Tier 12.

Titan Armor

Name Stats Perks Rank Cost T12 Iron Saga Greaves Intellect 56/

Discipline 56 Fusion Rifle/Rocket Launcher Ammo

Arc Double-Down/Capture King 3 25 LM 100% Iron Saga Greaves Discipline 55/

Strength 55 Shotgun/Machine Gun Ammo

Void Double-Down/Capture King 3 25 LM 98% Iron Saga Helm Intellect 45/

Discipline 45 Ashes to Assets/Angel of Mercy

Infusion 3 25 LM 98% Iron Saga Helm Discipline 45 /

Strength 46 Second Thoughts/Angel of Mercy

Invigoration 3 25 LM 99%

Hunter Armor

Name Stats Perks Rank Cost T12 Iron Saga Boots Intellect 56/

Discipline 55 Sniper Rifle/Rocket Launcher Ammo

Solar Double-Down/Second Wind 3 25 LM 99% Iron Saga Boots Discipline 56/

Strength 56 Sniper Rifle/Rocket Launcher Ammo

Arc Double-Down/Capture King 3 25 LM 100% Iron Saga Mask Intellect 45/

Discipline 45 Ashes to Assets/Angel of Mercy

Infusion 3 25 LM 98% Iron Saga Mask Discipline 45/

Strength 46 Second Thoughts/Angel of Mercy

Invigoration 3 25 LM 99%

Warlock Armor

Name Stats Perks Rank Cost T12 Iron Saga Steps Intellect 56/

Discipline 55 Sniper Rifle/Rocket Launcher Ammo

Solar Double-Down/Second Wind 3 25 LM 99% Iron Saga Steps Discipline 56/

Strength 56 Sniper Rifle/Rocket Launcher Ammo

Arc Double-Down/Capture King 3 25 LM 100% Iron Saga Hood Intellect 45/

Discipline 45 Ashes to Assets/Angel of Mercy

Infusion 3 25 LM 98% Iron Saga Hood Discipline 45/

Strength 46 Second Thoughts/Angel of Mercy

Invigoration 3 25 LM 99%

Iron Banner Bounties

Lady Efrideet is whom you will want to visit at Felwinter’s Peak to pick up bounties. She is located across the bridge in the previously closed off section of the mountain. There are four in all that will reward more than just reputation.

Crucible bounties can be completed in Iron Banner too. Destiny players will want to pick those up to advance their reputation with the different factions and gain additional experience. They will not help Iron Banner reputation, however.

Bounty Name Description IB Rep Experience Legendary Marks Reward Iron Marathon Earn 100 points by playing Iron Banner. Match completion = 5 points

Match win = 10 points +750 +5,000 +25 Legendary Weapon Iron Light Earn 100 points with ability kills at the Iron Banner. Grenade = 2 points

Melee = 3 points

Super = 5 points +750 +5,000 +25 Legendary Gear Iron Arsenal Earn 100 points with weapon kills at the Iron Banner. Primary = 1 point

Special = 2 points

Heavy = 5 points +750 +5,000 +25 Legendary Weapon Iron Support Earn 100 points supporting your teammates at the Iron Banner. Assisted Kills = 1 point

Avenger Kills = 3 points

Allies Defended = 5 points +750 +5,000 +25 Legendary Gear

How Gear And Level Matter?

Yes. A difference in 10 levels of light represents approximately a 2 percent difference in damage. Another way of looking at it is if you are at a 350 Light level facing off against someone at a 370 Light level, you will be at a 4 percent damage disadvantage.

The approximately two percent damage drop in every 10 levels of light continues until a 50 light level difference represents a 10 percent difference in damage. It then gets slightly steeper with a 2.6 percent damage drop per Light level over the next 100 Light levels. The Destiny power curve then goes into free fall at this point, with every 10 levels representing a 10 percent power difference.

In short, you stay competitive within 20 light levels of a player you are facing and can still do damage up to a 50 light level difference. You will probably get stomped after that. Since most Destiny players are hovering around 360 Light now, it’s probably a safe bet that 340 to 350 Light is a safe starting point.

Standing Has Been Reset

All Destiny players start each Iron Banner event with their reputation at zero. You max out at level five.

Iron Banner Ranks

You start out at rank zero and should be able to quickly reach rank one after the first win. The climb to the max rank is a bit steeper but still obtainable thanks to all the buffs added to Destiny.

IB Rank Reputation Points Needed 1 100 rep points 2 1,200 rep points 3 2,400 rep points 4 2,400 rep points 5 2,400 rep points

Multi-Character Buff

Your second and third Destiny characters could receive a 100 percent reputation boost in addition to all the other buffs when playing Iron Banner. The buff is active as long as one or more of your characters are at least one Iron Banner rank ahead of the character being played.

For example, if you get one character up to reputation rank three, your second and third Destiny character will be able to reach the same level in approximately half the time.

Iron Medallions

Destiny players will receive an Iron Medallion for each match you lose in Iron Banner. You can carry up to five at a time in your inventory. These will be redeemed automatically after your next win for Iron Banner reputation.

If you still have Medallions left over after Iron Banner ends, hold on to them. They can still be redeemed when the next event rolls around.

Good Luck!

Do you have any Destiny Iron Banner tips you want to share? Please post them in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Bungie; all table information by Destiny]