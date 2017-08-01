Drew Barrymore Posts Bad Brow Selfie: Self-Described ‘Beauty Junkie’ Admits She Let Herself Go

Drew Barrymore admits she hasn’t been keeping up with her beauty routine, but she’s ready to do something about it. Barrymore, who has described herself as a “beauty junkie” in the past, posted a candid close-up to Instagram that shows her hair hasn’t been colored and her eyebrows haven’t been groomed in a while. The actress, who plays Sheila Hammond on the Netflix comedy Santa Clarita Diet, captioned the photo by asking herself how she “let it get this bad.” Drew also wrote “Base and brows needed” and added that she needs to transform herself into her Santa Clarita Diet character.

Drew’s post has received nearly 100,000 likes and a ton of comments as fans related to not always making time for themselves. In fact, Drew credits her role on Santa Clarita Diet for giving her her own wakeup call after she found herself in a rut last year.

“I found this whole thing came to me at a time when I could have used a wake-up call myself,” Drew revealed, according to Pop Sugar. “So I decided to have one alongside her, lose 20 pounds, pluck a gosh-darn row of eyebrows or two, lighten my hair, change attitudinally, and go through an evolution alongside her.”

As for her recent bushy brow post, it wasn’t long before Barrymore shared a follow-up photo that showed her hair wrapped in foils for a much-need color treatment. Drew’s young daughter, Olive, is seen in the picture wearing matching foils on her head. Barrymore explained that hairstylist Tracey Cunningham puts conditioner in foils on the little girl “for solidarity.”

Barrymore, who recently went through a divorce from husband Will Kopelman, has been vocal about her love for all things feminine and beautiful. Drew even posed amid a mountain of makeup and beauty products in a recent post that was captioned with a lengthy explanation about her frequent beauty finds. In the post, Barrymore, a mom of two daughters, admitted that it is difficult to balance her beauty routine with motherhood.

“I don’t have time to go to pamper myself because I just don’t, so I am always thrilled to find at home solutions,” Drew wrote.

Drew Barrymore launched her own makeup and fragrance line, Flower Beauty, back in 2013. At the time she gushed to Elle about her affordable line, which is named after her Flower production company. Drew touted the $7.98 lip crayons, which she said last a full eight hours, as one of her go-to products.

Take a look at the video below to see Drew Barrymore talking about how she goes from day to night with her makeup.

