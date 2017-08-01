Megan Fox Shares A Photo Of Her Three Sons On Instagram, And One Of Them Is Wearing A Dress

Megan Fox recently shared a very confusing photo of her three sons on Instagram.

According to a new report, Megan Fox’s Instagram fans and followers were taken aback when the actress posted the image, which featured a collage of photos of her boys, including her 4-year-old son, Noah, who was wearing a Frozen princess dress.

“So [the] boy dresses like a girl..or is a girl?” one person wrote in the comments section of the photo, via a report by Life & Style magazine on August 1.

Another added, “I’m confused. Thought she had 3 boys?”

Megan Fox shares three sons with husband Brian Austin Green: 4-year-old Noah Shannon Green, 3-year-old Bodhi Ransom Green, and 1-year-old Journey River Green. She’s also a stepmother to Green’s 15-year-old son, Kassius.

As Life & Style magazine reported, Megan Fox has been known to allow her sons to dress up like girls in the past. In fact, just months ago, she and her boys enjoyed a day at the playground, and during the outing, Noah and Bodhi wore matching dresses.

Again, Megan Fox was dealt with backlash from fans who slammed her for growing her sons’ hair long and dressing them up in pink dresses. One person even labeled the actress a “weirdo.”

In April of last year, Megan Fox opened up about her role as a mom during an interview with E! News, and at the time, she revealed that she does her best to shelter her son Noah from the negative influences of television and movies. She also said that she’s removed all iPads and iPhones from his life because they are bad for brain development.

As for the future, Megan Fox said that she is planning to keep all of her children away from social media. As she explained, she feels the platforms are detrimental to a child’s self-esteem.

In 2015, after five years of marriage to Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox filed for divorce. However, just one year later, Fox’s third pregnancy was revealed, and a short time later, sources confirmed that the couple had reconciled their marriage.

