Ryan Reynolds Focuses On ‘Deadpool’ Promo After Ditching Kids With Blake Lively For Taylor Swift Double Date

Ryan Reynolds is back to business after spending some quality time with his wife, Blake Lively, along with Taylor Swift. The Canadian actor and Gossip Girl star took time over the Fourth of July weekend to go on a double date with Taylor Swift and her latest beau, Joe Alwyn, but now that it’s August, it looks like he is getting ready to promote Deadpool 2.

The 40-year-old actor recently whisked his wife to a couple’s getaway, which also doubled as a time for her to connect with her young friend Taylor Swift. While Blake is not a staple in the singer’s squad, she has posted Instagram posts about getting her cakes for her birthday.

“Last weekend, Taylor Swift hosted the ultimate couples getaway at her Rhode Island home with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds,” reports Harper’s Bazaar. “Although her usual Fourth of July festivities were a no-go this year, the star-studded double date definitely somewhat makes up for it.”

To go away for the weekend, Ryan and Blake probably had to get sitters for their two babies, Ines and James, who need a lot of attention and care. As they are very caring parents in real life, this time away from kids probably gave them the break they needed to come back stronger.

Now that the summer is ending, and Deadpool 2 getting released next year, the Canadian actor decided to put some time into promoting the movie that got him a second wind in Hollywood. This time, he did so by releasing new pictures of Domino, a character that fans are looking most forward to, in the sequel.

Check out Zazie Beetz on Deadpool star’s Instagram!

Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino #DeadPool2 A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

When he isn’t busy promoting Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds is the every bit of doting father. He loves to dedicate his time to his growing family and supporting his wife’s film career, as well. The Hollywood couple likes to turn red carpet events into date nights, mixing business and pleasure whenever they can.

Met some magical, innovative, badass people last night. Thank you #Time100 for including me on this list. And any night that ends in a huge, snappy dance number is a good night by me. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Apr 26, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

They are often seen out as a family together. While they are fierce about protecting the privacy of their kids, it looks like they still like to live as much as possible like normal people.

“Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds looked every bit the happy, cool family as they enjoyed a relaxing evening stroll in New York on Tuesday with two-year-old daughter James and five-month-old Ines, who was nestled inside her stroller,” reports the Daily Mail. “Ryan, 40, and his beautiful wife Blake, 29, ditched the glam for a more bohemian chic look as they enjoyed a low-key family night out.

