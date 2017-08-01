‘The Bachelorette’ 2017: Details On Rachel Lindsay’s Brutal Final Breakup Revealed

The Bachelorette 2017 finale is drawing near, and fans are about to watch Rachel Lindsay choose which of her three men she wants to make her husband. However, viewers should expect to see some major heartache when the finale airs next week.

Warning: Major Bachelorette spoilers below!

According to Us Weekly magazine, Rachel Lindsay will send home two men in next week’s Bachelorette finale. Currently, three men remain in the race for Rachel’s heart. Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger, and Peter Kraus are all hoping that Rachel will choose them. However, there can only be one winner, and the other two men are set to go home brokenhearted after Rachel gives them the boot.

During the Bachelorette 2017 finale, fans will watch as Rachel says goodbye to one man right off the bat. Reality Steve spoilers reveal that this man will be Eric Bigger. Rachel and Eric will part ways, and it will likely be a very sad goodbye, especially for Eric, who has opened up about never being in love before meeting Rachel.

However, the most tear jerking moment will come when Rachel Lindsay is forced to choose between Bryan Abasolo and Peter Kraus. Spoilers have revealed that Bryan will get Rachel’s final rose, which means that The Bachelorette star will have to say a tearful goodbye to Peter, whom she has had a deep connection with throughout the entire process. However, Bryan made no secret that he is ready to settle down and get married, while Peter has revealed he has reservations about getting engaged before it feels absolutely right.

Happy Happy Birthday to my fairy godmother better known as @chrisbharrison!!!! Wishing you the happiest of days! Thank you for always telling me what I did AND didn't want to hear! Your advice, honesty, support and humor is invaluable! #bachelornation #thebachelorette #dallas A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

An insider revealed that Rachel Lindsay’s breakup with the runner-up would be the most “heart-wrenching of all time.” The source claims that Rachel had a very hard time saying goodbye and leaving her second choice behind. The insider reveals that after Rachel finally did leave, the man, presumably Peter Kraus, collapse to the ground and began to sob.

Street fashion in Copenhagen… ????: @theyearofelan #bachelornation #bachelorette #90sfashion #TLC A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

In addition to Rachel Lindsay’s heartbreaking and dramatic Bachelorette finale, sources close to the reality star say she didn’t have her mind made up until the very end about whom she would choose. The source goes on to say that Rachel’s breakup with the runner-up is the “worst breakup in years on this show.”

What are your thoughts on the news of Rachel Lindsay’s brutal breakup with her Bachelorette runner-up?

