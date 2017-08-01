‘The 100’ Season 5 Premiere Spoilers: Episode 1 Title Revealed, What This Means For Clarke And Madi

The 100 Season 5 premiere title has been released. While some episodes have names that are vague, the one for the season premiere explains quite a bit, even if it is only one word. What does this mean for Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) and her young Nightblood companion, Madi?

Possible spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the post-apocalyptic TV show.

According to Spoiler TV, the title of the 100 Season 5 premiere is “Eden.” This is a fitting title, especially since the small area of green Earth that escaped annihilation has been referred to as the Garden of Eden in some interviews. So, what does this mean for Clarke and Madi?

At the end of the Season 4 finale, Clarke was seen with Madi as they spotted a ship coming down from space. However, it was not Clarke’s friends. Instead, the spacecraft had lettering that indicated it was a prisoner ship. In that same episode, a small patch of green land was seen, making fans wonder how it was virtually untouched from Praimfaya.

Fans may recall from the A.I. storyline that there was only 4 percent of the Earth that would be safe from the second apocalypse. It is possible that this small green area is one of those “safe zones.” Viewers will find out for sure when The 100 Season 5 premieres on The CW network in 2018. The fact that the title of Episode 1 is “Eden” gives a big clue that the green land, as well as Clarke meeting Madi, will be explained.

Other things to expect when the television series returns is Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropoulos) taking care of business. She will use a unique method of brutality to keep the Grounders in line. Also, it was teased at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con that the person who changes the most after six years is Raven Reyes (Lindsey Morgan). However, it was not explained exactly how she will change, but hopefully, it will be in a good way. There will also be the issue of Clarke having to make tough decisions. At one point, she will have to choose between what is good for her people and what is in Madi’s best interest.

What do you think of the title for the 100 Season 5 premiere? Are you looking forward to the series returning next year?

