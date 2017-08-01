Zach and Tori Roloff have been sharing new photos and videos of their son, Jackson, on social media. However, some fans are unable to see the pictures because Zach and Tori upload them to their Instagram stories. That means, if you don’t have the app on a mobile device, you can’t see the posts. Even if you can see the posts, they disappear after a certain amount of time, so you can’t really admire them as long as you might want to. Total bummer, right? Well, thanks to a few fan accounts, the photos have been uploaded for all to see.

After celebrating their wedding anniversary last week, the new parents have been focused on their little boy and have been spending time with family. In recent Instagram story posts, Zach and Tori spend time with Zach’s brother Jacob and his girlfriend Isabel, getting together for Sunday night’s episode of Game Of Thrones. The couple also spent some time with Zach’s dad, Matt, over the weekend.

The newest photos of baby J to appear on social media are getting loads of attention from fans. In one photo, Jackson is in his seat wearing nothing but a diaper. Fans couldn’t help but gush over the handsome baby and many commented on his chubby tummy, which is just adorable!

Baby J ???????? A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Jul 31, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

In another photo, Jackson can be seen taking a snooze. The 2.5-month-old looks super adorable and is quite the little chunk! Fans can’t stop themselves from commenting — they are all loving on this kid so much.

Goodnight ???? A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Little People, Big World is currently on break but will be returning to television in the fall for an all-new season. It is believed that Jackson will be on the new season, so fans will get to enjoy him even more. For the time being, following his mom and dad on social media will provide you will tons of pictures and videos to hold you over.

Are you a fan of Little People, Big World? Do you just love baby Jackson? Share your thoughts in the comments secion below.

[Featured Image by Zach Roloff/Instagram]