Jinger Duggar Discovers New Talent On Instagram, Inspired By Husband Jeremy Vuolo After Wedding

Jinger Duggar was just another pretty girl who got married on her sister’s reality TV show, Jill & Jessa: Counting On. But ever since her wedding, she has been setting herself apart from the rest of the Duggars by discovering her talent on Instagram. Encouraged by husband Jeremy Vuolo, the 23-year-old Duggar has been churning out beautiful pictures on Instagram, and fans started noticing her raw talents in capturing real life.

While her older sisters Jill and Jessa like to document their domestic lives with their husbands, baby boys, and the joys of motherhood, Jinger posts unusual pictures that does not center around her on Instagram. She got her own account after her wedding, and since then, she has been posting pictures that are striking in composition.

“[D]o you have a photography page at all?” a fan named Nadia Zomorodian commented on one of her pictures. “I would love to see some work. You should make a separate Instagram for photos. Your work is beautiful 🙂 I would love to photograph with you!”

“You are an amazing photographer,” another fan wrote. “Are you self taught? I’d love to take photos like this.”

Check out the picture that the fans are raving about!

Flying high. A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Jul 31, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

It is very likely that she got inspired from Jeremy Vuolo, who also likes to post artistic photos on Instagram. He also has penchant for black-and-white pictures, which dramatizes even the most banal and everyday subjects. These days, though, he also seems to have noticed just how amazing his wife’s photography skill is.

That's a castle. Thanks for shot, @jingervuolo A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Another way that Jinger has set herself apart from her sisters is in her sartorial choices. While her sisters like to dress mostly in skirts and dresses, the 23-year-old Duggar has started including more pants and shorts into her wardrobe. Many fans saw this as a sign of Jinger finding her own voice after the wedding and breaking loose from conservatism.

“I am so happy she’s wearing pants because she’s doing what she wants to do, not what her parents want her to do,” a fan wrote under one of Jeremy’s pictures.

Unlike many of her married siblings, Jinger lives away from home in Laredo, Texas. Josh, Jill, Jessa and Joy-Anna all chose to live near their childhood home, which means that they are more involved in family affairs. But living in a different state means that Jinger has a lot more time to develop her own interests, like photography, and her new life with her husband.

Do you think Jinger will take her photography skills to a professional level? Or do you think she will get pregnant and become stay-at-home mother like the rest of the Duggars? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]