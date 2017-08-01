WWE Spoilers: Updated And Rumored Card For ‘SummerSlam’ – The Shield Could Get A Shot At The ‘Raw’ Tag Titles

Less than three weeks remain until SummerSlam takes place and the card is shaping up nicely, but unfortunately, there haven’t been a lot of matches actually announced. With each passing episode of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, the groundwork is put in place for yet another match and last night was no different. Two new title matches started brewing on Raw, and it looks as if a smaller version of The Shield may have gold in their sights.

Of course, the main event of the night will be the Fatal 4-Way for the WWE Universal Championship and will feature challengers Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns. As evidenced by last night’s Raw, Paul Heyman doesn’t see this as being fair and states his client Brock Lesnar will leave WWE if he loses his title at SummerSlam.

For a few weeks now, WWE has continued to tease a reunion of The Shield, but only with former members Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. They have come to each other’s rescue a couple of times and even defeated The Miztourage last week, but things were amped up on the latest episode of Raw.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Seth Rollins took on Sheamus and successfully defeated one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions. After the match, Cesaro and Sheamus started to beat him down, Ambrose came out to make the save, and a new rivalry was born.

According to Wrestling Inc., that match and beat down will lead to Ambrose and Rollins (The Shield) taking on Cesaro and Sheamus for the tag titles at SummerSlam.

There is another match that was set up on last night’s Raw as well, and it will also be for one of the prestigious titles. Jason Jordan was a guest on “Miz TV” where he spoke of joining Team Red and being revealed as the son of General Manager Kurt Angle, but that didn’t sit so well with The Miz.

While the point of the segment was seemingly just an interview, things quickly turned ugly, and Jordan ended up taking out the entire Miztourage. Wrestling Inc. reports that this is likely going to bring about an Intercontinental Title Match between the two at SummerSlam.

After last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, there are still only three matches which have been officially announced by WWE.

Confirmed matches for SummerSlam as of Aug. 1.

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

The WWE Championship Match from SmackDown Live will see Jinder Mahal take on the winner of tonight’s match between Shinsuke Nakamura and John Cena. With rumors of John Cena moving to Raw this month, it looks like Nakamura may get the title shot.

Rumored matches for SummerSlam:.

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Raw Tag Team Championship: Sheamus & Cesaro vs. The Shield (Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins)

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

The Hardy Boyz vs. The Club vs. The Revival in a Triple Threat Match as per What Culture

Intercontinental Title Match: The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Usos

The Great Khali vs. Randy Orton

United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs.???

Kevin Owen vs. Shane McMahon

Big Show vs. Big Cass

SummerSlam is looking pretty good at this time, but WWE still needs to make these incredible matches official and place them on the card. Looking at things on paper, there are three title matches, but it all looks quite bare. If the Intercontinental Title Match is booked between The Miz and Jason Jordan, that will surely add a great bout. If WWE really does partner up former members of The Shield to go after the Raw Tag Team Titles, the fans may lose their minds.

[Featured Image by WWE]