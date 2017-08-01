‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Amanda Stanton & Robby Hayes Are Dating

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 stars Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes are dating. The couple met while filming the ABC summer dating series and are going strong, despite rumors that they’ve already split.

Warning: Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 spoilers below!

According to Us Weekly magazine, Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes hit it off during the controversial fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise. Although there are a ton of relationship rumors flying about the two, sources confirm to the magazine that the pair has been dating ever since hooking up in Mexico, and have continued to date in the time since returning home from filming the show.

Last week, the new couple were spotted holding hands while hitting the town in West Hollywood. They were also seen having some fun at an L.A. Dodgers baseball game with their fellow Bachelor nation stars Ashley Iaconetti and Johnathan Treece.

As many fans know, Amanda Stanton was first seen during Ben Higgins season of The Bachelor, and later got engaged to Josh Murray during Bachelor in Paradise Season 3. However, the couple called off their engagement in December of 2016 after a messy split.

Meanwhile, Robby Hayes was the runner-up during JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. Hayes proposed to JoJo only to have his heart broken when she decided to choose Jordan Rodgers as her future husband. Robby and Amanda, a single mother of two daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, are now getting a second chance at love together.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 is scheduled to premiere on ABC on August 14 taking the place of The Bachelorette on Monday nights after Rachel Lindsay wraps up her stint on the show next week. Many cast members have already been revealed such as Amanda Stanton, Robby Hayes, Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson, Raven Gates, and Dean Unglert.

However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the latest Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 spoilers hint that none of the couples formed during the season will get engaged at the end of the summer. However, many love connections, such as Amanda and Robby, will be forged.

What are your thoughts on the latest Bachelor in Paradise news? Do you think Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes make a good couple?

