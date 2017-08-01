‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Cheats With Tessa — Devon Turns To Hilary?

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) are destined for love, but not in the way Y&R fans might anticipate. With Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) still keeping a close eye on his ex-wife, Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan), it seems inevitable they will hook up. But new Y&R spoilers tease it will be Mariah that cheats and breaks Devon’s heart.

Jordan comforts Lily, Hilary left out

The Inquisitr reported on July 5 that a major shakeup was coming for several couples and this week, we’ll finally see the splintering start, and it will have a domino effect. Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) kicked Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) to the curb when Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) exposed Cane’s shady Brash & Sassy antics with cameraman Jesse (Max Adler). With Cane’s bags packed, Y&R fans can count the minutes until Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) is there to comfort Lily.

The Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Cities revealed that Jordan wasn’t happy that Hilary stole the dessert commercial out from under Lily. With Jordan already on the fence about his relationship with Hilary, when Lily calls and needs him, Jordan will waste no time ditching Hilary and running to take care of Lily. That will leave Hilary hurting and needing comfort herself, but Devon is busy with Mariah, so right now, he doesn’t have time for his ex. But that will change soon enough.

Mariah & Devon's romantic getaway is derailed and Jordan & Hilary assess their relationship. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/rlhZsVboQk #YR pic.twitter.com/RuKojowvjB — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 28, 2017

Mariah’s obsessed with Tessa

Y&R spoilers indicate that Mariah’s fascination with Tessa is not about them being BFFs, but about much more. Mariah might not even realize it yet, but she’s obsessed with Tessa, as we saw on Friday’s The Young and the Restless. Mariah was daydreaming about Tessa’s pep talk at Sharon Newman’s (Sharon Case) place and how Tessa touched Mariah’s hair. Plus, Mariah has been asking a lot of questions lately about the nature of love and reconsidering her relationship with Devon.

Mariah’s not blind and can see that Devon still has eyes for Hilary. Mariah tried to talk things through with Devon, but he’s in denial about his residual feelings for Hilary. Devon wants to be a good guy so it doesn’t seem likely that he would intentionally cheat. Devon knows that Mariah has put her faith in him and that Sharon and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) have their eye on him. So it might be that Devon stays loyal, even if Hilary tries to seduce him, but it’s Mariah that steps out and cheats.

Will Mariah take comfort with Tessa?

The Young and the Restless spoilers promise strange things may crop up on the trip to the music festival. Will Mariah’s daydreams, combined with her emotions about Devon still being hung up on Hilary, lead her to take the next step with Tessa? It seems likely that the Mariah and Tessa romance that’s brewing will be on a slow burn and might be a stolen kiss here and there before it turns into a big affair. We should expect the unexpected with “Teriah” and this Y&R lady coupling that’s clearly on the way.

While most fans expect it would be Devon that would stray with his ex-wife, it would be far more shocking if it was Mariah that cheated and did so with Tessa. Imagine how crushed Noah Newman (Robert Adamson) would be to discover that his sister stole his girlfriend. Sharon already doesn’t care for Tessa and Mariah hooking up with the out-of-towner would be too much for her to handle. Also, Mariah and Tessa coupling could mean that Tessa loses her streaming deal with Devon’s Mergeron label.

Mariah with Tessa means Devon is free

It seems certain, based on the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers, that Mariah and Tessa will get together. Once it comes out, Devon will be free to walk away from Mariah with a clear conscience. Hilary will be ready and waiting for Devon to hop back in her bed, and she wouldn’t miss a chance to remind Mariah that she gave up a billionaire to steal her brother’s girl. This chick couple might be the hottest thing to hit Genoa City in a long time even though fans seem quite divided about this pairing.

Some Y&R fans vow to stop watching if the CBS soap hooks up the two women while others on social media are cheerleading this interesting pairing. Currently, The Young and the Restless has no gay, lesbian, or trans characters. In fact, Greg Rikaart admitted on the red carpet that he wanted the show to make Kevin Fisher gay, and CBS declined. Love it or leave it, it seems that Y&R has already decided Mariah and Tessa are destined to be a duo judging by all the lingering stares. Plus, Camryn Grimes recently tweeted her support of the possible lady love.

Check back often for more The Young and the Restless spoilers.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez and Jerod Harris/Getty Images]