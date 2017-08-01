‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Asks Wyatt Out, Bill – Wyatt’s Dad & Katie’s Ex-Husband – Not Happy

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) romance will soon develop into something more concrete, and Bill (Don Diamont) won’t be pleased about it at all. When Wyatt once again faces rejection at the hands of Katie, he may choose to pursue someone else. Wyatt will tire of Katie’s excuses that she would be uncomfortable dating him and that they would be the talk of the town.

As luck would have it, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, he will be tempted by office intern Charlotte (Camelia Somers). For once, Charlotte has taken her eyes off Thomas and set her sights on Wyatt. Of course, Wyatt will be flattered, but there is nothing quite like the jealousy monster to kick start a romance into full swing, and Katie is having none of it.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via SheKnows Soaps state that Wyatt will be thrilled when he is finally asked out on a date. Katie’s jealousy finally nudged her to give the spark that she feels for Wyatt a chance at becoming something more. Both Wyatt and Katie know that there is more to the chemistry that they’re feeling, and before long, they will make their relationship official.

Once they’re an official couple, they need to face the next hurdle of telling their families. The extended family would probably be thrilled for them. Brooke would have to wish her sister the best since she herself has married a father and son(s) numerous times. Not only that, but Brooke also had an affair with Bill while he was married to Katie and broke up her sister’s family. Eric would only wish her and Wyatt the best. Eric knows that despite Wyatt being the son of Quinn, he is a sensible and sweet guy.

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that there is one man who will be less than happy about “Watie”: and his son and ex-wife’s relationship. There can be no doubt that Bill will, at the very least, be uncomfortable with the thought that his son is now bedding his ex-wife. And according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, “Bill could have another reason to scheme down the road.”

