Javi Marroquin Refuses To React To His Ex-Wife’s ‘Unstable’ Diss

Javi Marroquin may have been called out by his ex-wife on last night’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, but according to a new tweet, he won’t be reacting to the drama.

As he continues to enjoy his new relationship with Lauren Comeau, Javi Marroquin appears to be distancing himself from the ongoing antics of Kailyn Lowry, who recently accused him of being “unstable” on the MTV reality series.

After Kailyn Lowry told her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera that she was not planning to tell Javi Marroquin about her pregnancy because he was “unstable” and would potentially sell the story to the media, Marroquin seemingly reacted to the harsh comment online.

“Old me would’ve given you the reaction you want, but I’m good,” he wrote in a tweet, according to an August 1 report by In Touch Weekly.

Although Javi Marroquin didn’t send his comment directly to Kailyn Lowry, the magazine said it was pretty clear that the message was aimed at the reality star and noted that several fans and followers of Marroquin sent him supportive tweets after his post was shared.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s messy divorce was finalized in December of last year around the time she became pregnant with her third child.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Jul 28, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry were married for three and a half years at the time their split was announced in May of 2015. They share one young son, 3-year-old Lincoln, and Lowry also has another child from her relationship with Jo Rivera, 7-year-old Isaac.

Since their breakup, Javi Marroquin has dated a number of women, including Nancy Gisele, Cassie Bucka, and Madison Channing Walls, formerly of MTV’s Real World, and is currently dating Lauren Comeau.

Javi Marroquin’s new girlfriend has not yet been seen on Teen Mom 2, but she has made numerous appearances on his social media accounts, including his Instagram page and Snapchat account.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Jul 22, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

To see more of Javi Marroquin, his family, and his co-stars — including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus — tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]