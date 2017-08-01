Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein, Catwoman in the tabloids, is now engaged to the man, Lloyd Klein, 49, who was involved in the domestic violence incident six months ago where she allegedly “clawed his face.” Klein proposed to Wildenstein with a 32-carat diamond ring and the couple are speaking out about their relationship and the violent night that could have “destroyed it.” Jocelyn Wildenstein, 76, called “Bride of Wildenstein” and “Catwoman” in the press, and Lloyd Klein are calling their engagement “a fairy tale.”

Just to bring you up to speed, in December, Jocelyn Wildenstein, a socialite who has had millions of dollars in plastic surgery to look like the big cats her ex-husband loved, and Lloyd Klein, a designer, got into an altercation in her Manhattan apartment. The two were allegedly arguing when Wildenstein scratched Klein’s face, and Klein called the police after confining Wildenstein to a closet. After Jocelyn Wildenstein was charged with felony assault, she then reported that Klein had thrown her to the ground during the skirmish at her home in Trump Tower.

At the time of the incident, Lloyd Klein was recovering from lymphoma and required medical treatment as a result of the scratches. At the time, friends of Klein were happy that the two seemed to have broken up.

“The reality is that Lloyd has been carrying this woman for some time now. She faces financial ruin and wants to destroy everything in her wake — including Lloyd.”

But now that the felony charges are behind them, Jocelyn Wildenstein, Catwoman, and Lloyd Klein are headed to the altar. Both Wildenstein and Klein are speaking out about that fateful night, and say that being separated and behind bars made both of them realize that they didn’t want to be apart ever again.

Lloyd explains that he has been plotting his “fairy tale” proposal, and designed the 32-carat diamond ring himself, complete with a coiled snake to give to Wildenstein in Miami at the Versace mansion.

“It was romantic, dramatic and wonderful. I showed Jocelyn the ring and she said “yes!” – she was in heaven.”

Jocelyn Wildenstein says that she is thrilled, mostly because the ring came from Klein.

“It doesn’t matter how much it cost. I have many rings and pieces of jewelry. I love this one because it came from the heart.”

The couple, who have a twenty-five year age difference, liken their tumultuous relationship to that of Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. Lloyd Klein complimented his bride-to-be for her personality and for her rocking body.

“She is whimsical, magical, she has something to offer that nobody else in the world does. Her eyes are enchanting and she also has one of the most beautiful bodies I’ve ever seen. And I should know – as a fashion designer I’ve seen many beautiful bodies.”

Klein explained that he was attracted to Jocelyn Wildenstein’s face, and says that he sketched it for years, not knowing who she was. Lloyd Klein makes no mention of the large amount of plastic surgery Wildenstein has had that caused her to be called “Catwoman.” Wildenstein says that Klein asked her out many times, but she was enjoying her freedom.

‘When I got divorced I was so happy. I love to be spontaneous, I was enjoying my freedom. We met maybe four or five times but for me, it takes a while to develop something. You never know if you’re ready for a relationship.”

The couple has been off and on for years, and say one crazy night was not going to tank their relationship. Both blame the police for making too much of the incident. Wildenstein says she was actually injured by one of the officers during her arrest.

“I think the police made too much out of the incident. The police officer put his fingers into my skin so deeply that he left me with a scar. But this is just the circle of life. Bad things happen, just like the car crash. You cannot erase them but we never change who we are.”

Klein and Wildenstein have reportedly hired two bodyguards to protect the engagement ring which is said to be worth millions.

What do you think of the engagement of Klein and Wildenstein, “Catwoman?”

