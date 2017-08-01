Chrissy Teigen Wants You To Know Her ‘Period Skin’ Takes On A Life Of Its Own During That Time Of The Month

You can always count on Chrissy Teigen to share “too much information” with her fans on social media. And based on a recent post, John Legend’s wife didn’t disappoint.

Chrissy, 31, is fond of sharing precious details about her family, husband, recipes, hair, wedding and even a cookbook that tickles her fancy. On Monday night, Teigen gave her followers on Twitter more than they bargained for. The topic? “Period Skin.”

Women, by nature of the topic, can relate to Chrissy Teigen’s shareable moment, but men, feel free to read along. Teigen posted a video of her in bed wrapped in nothing more than a towel. Fans thought the barefaced Sports Illustrated model was about to confess to having a flu bug or some other ailment. However, it was clear Chrissy was referring to “that time of the month.

While gazing into the camera, Chrissy brings attention to the condition of her discolored skin. While pointing to the patches on her face, she opens up about her appearance — in Chrissy Teigen-style.

“This is my skin on my period. Look at it, it’s so angry.”

The site pointed out that Chrissy was experiencing a “surge” in hormones during her menstrual cycle when a woman’s skin can become irritated from their pores getting clogged with excess oils.

Twitter Queen Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her "Period Skin," and It's Relatable AF https://t.co/abF09dwqg1 pic.twitter.com/atfTUXG1X5 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) August 1, 2017

Mashable also acknowledges how Chrissy is an open book and doesn’t shy away from getting “real about her body” when she sees fit. In the past, Teigen spoke proudly about her stretch marks and other flaws.

As a model, Chrissy says she’s more aware of a blemish here and a discoloration there. However, Teigen celebrates her body — flaws and all — and her fans love her for it.

“The responses have been overwhelmingly positive and grateful,” the site added.

In other Chrissy Teigen news, the Lip Sync Battle co-host became the latest person to be allegedly blocked by President Donald Trump’s Twitter account. Social media took notice of the commander in chief’s growing number of people barred from posting on his timeline. As a consequence, the #TrumpBlockedMe hashtag was formed.

On why Chrissy Teigen was blocked by the POTUS: The mommy of one said the embargo occurred after she tweeted to President Trump that “no one likes him.” She also admits not “liking” him for quite a long time — long before he began his campaign for office.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

What do you think about Chrissy Teigen’s candid approach to interacting with her fans? Was the “period skin” relatable to you, or is it a bit too much information from Legend’s beloved?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]