‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Adds Nia Long To Replace Miguel Ferrer’s Spot

NCIS: Los Angeles casts Nia Long as a series regular to fill in the spot left by Miguel Ferrer who died earlier this year. Here’s what we know so far about her role.

When NCIS: Los Angeles returns on October 1 for its Season 9, fans will meet a new character—former Secret Service agent Shay Mosely. Long’s character is the new executive assistant director of the West Coast team, replacing Ferrer’s Owen Granger. According to Deadline, Mosely would bring her experience as a Washington insider as she works for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement that they are happy that Nia is joining the NCIS: LA family, as well as excited about the dynamics she would bring. Gemmill shared that Long’s character was specifically created for her to tap her strengths and personality.

Nia Long is known for her role in Big Momma House(2000) and Boiler Room(2000). She also appeared in Empire, Dear White People, and Hand of God. Nia is repped by Primary Wave, CAA, and Meyer and Downs.

Meanwhile, NCIS: Los Angeles director John P. Kousakis recently revealed that a favorite character would not be featured in the premiere episode. Kousakis teased on Twitter what’s coming down for Season 9 Episode 1. It is titled “Party Crashers,” which is written by Gemmill. Kousakis also posted the set list for the first episode, and while it did not reveal much, fans have noticed that Monty will not be part of it. Later on, Kousakis confirmed that Monty is indeed not part of the premiere episode, but he promised that he would be back on the show, as reported by People’s Choice.

In other NCIS: Los Angeles news, Chris O’Donnell, who plays Callen, teased about the changes that might happen on the show, particularly with Callen’s partner, Sam (LL Cool J). NCIS: LA Season 8 ended up killing Sam’s wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), an event that would surely change Sam.

“Sam’s been the golden boy. He’s a Navy SEAL. He’s got a family. His talent’s been trying to hang on in life,” O’Donnell told Parade.“I’m curious to see what [Gemmill’s] going to do with that because it has to change Sam.”

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9 premieres on Sunday, October 1, at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.

