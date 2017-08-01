‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Glenn Will Haunt Daryl, Steven Yeun To Return?

Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers reveal that Glenn Rhee may be gone, but he most definitely won’t be forgotten. As fans will remember, Glenn was killed by Negan in the Season 7 premiere, along with Abraham. The death was one of the most shocking and sad in the show’s history. However, Glenn will have a big presence during the next season.

According to Comic Book, While Maggie will likely often think of Glenn, especially as her pregnancy progresses, there will be another member of the group who won’t be able to get Glenn off his mind. Glenn’s death will weigh heavily on Daryl Dixon’s mind. As Walking Dead fans will remember, it was Daryl’s outburst that got Glenn killed. Negan punished Daryl by killing his friend by bashing his head in with a baseball bat, and Daryl hasn’t been the same since.

The guilt Daryl feels over Glenn’s death was seen in Season 7. However, Season 8 of The Walking Dead will really dive into the fact that Daryl feels responsible for Glenn dying and the fact that he won’t be there to see his child be born and grow up.

Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman recently confirmed that Daryl’s guilt over Glenn’s demise will be addressed in Season 8, and be a “plot point for Daryl” in Season 8. Previously, actor Norman Reedus spoke out on Daryl’s feelings about Glenn’s death, saying that Daryl “blames himself more than anything” for Glenn’s death.

It seems that Glenn’s death will haunt Daryl throughout Season 8. In fact, some Walking Dead fans are hoping that Daryl may actually see Glenn either in his dreams, a flashback, or a hallucination. This would mean that viewers would get to see actor Steven Yeun in the role of Glenn Rhee again. Although Glenn has been dead for an entire season, the impact of his death is still the driving force behind the group’s endeavors against Negan, and a sore spot for viewers, many of whom still aren’t over losing the fan favorite character.

