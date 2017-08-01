Arya Stark did not appear in the third episode of Game of Thrones Season 7, but it looks like she will finally reach her destination in “The Spoils of War.” The preview for Episode 4 confirms that Arya has made it to the North and might arrive in Winterfell soon.

The return of Arya Stark to her home is certainly a welcome thought, but there could be bigger things to see in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4. Daenerys Targaryen is set to realize that she is nearing defeat and will need another ally as soon as possible. Is it finally time to ally with Jon Snow so she can claim the Iron Throne?

In the second episode of the seventh season, Arya found herself reunited with Hot Pie, who informed her that her brother Jon is the new King in the North. Arya then decided it was time to come back home.

Arya Stark’s journey was briefly paused by her highly anticipated reunion with her direwolf, Nymeria, who refused to join her back to Winterfell. Nevertheless, it looks like Arya continued and is finally back in the North.

The preview for Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 concludes with a shot of Arya in the snow looking out into the distance. Hopefully, it is time for her to see Sansa and Bran Stark back in Winterfell. However, it is possible that Arya’s arrival is not the highlight of “The Spoils of War.”

Fans were undoubtedly excited when Jon Snow arrived in Dragonstone and had his first meeting with Daenerys Targaryen. Unfortunately, the leaders of ice and fire didn’t immediately agree on things as Jon refused to “bend at the knee” and Dany felt that her fate was more important than going after the White Walkers. Nevertheless, everything could change in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4.

In the teaser for “The Spoils of War,” Daenerys tells Jon that all of her allies are dead and she fears defeat. It is possible that the Mother of Dragons will finally agree to help the King in the North if he decides to support her claim for the Iron Throne.

Will Arya Stark reach Winterfell in “The Spoils of War”? Could the alliance of ice and fire finally happen? Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 will air on HBO on August 6.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]