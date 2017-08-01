Prince Harry Turning His Back On Royal Duties For Meghan Markle Relationship, Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Fears

Prince Harry is turning his back on his royal duties in order to maintain his relationship with girlfriend Meghan Markle, sparking the ire of Queen Elizabeth II, a new report claims.

Although Prince Harry has done his best to keep the relationship with the Suits actress out of the spotlight, there have been a string of reports about their alleged plans to get married and Harry’s dilemma about his royal duties. Maintaining a relationship with an actress committed to working in the United States and Canada is not compatible with living in England and completing his royal duties, reports have claimed, and Harry is deciding to side with his relationship.

A new report from Yahoo7 Be claims that Queen Elizabeth is troubled that Prince Harry may be moving away from the royal life.

“He wants to live a normal life and he has even put his foot down and has said no to some of his royal duties,” the report noted (via Celeb Dirty Laundry). “For Queen Elizabeth, this is troubling. She doesn’t want to see Prince Harry end up like work-allergic Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.”

There have been a number of other reports that Prince Harry is planning to move away from the royal life — both metaphorically and physically. He expressed in an interview last month that he has no desire to become King of England, though at fifth in line right now, that possibility is remote.

Another report claimed that Prince Harry may be moving out of England entirely. A source close to the couple told Radar Online that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were looking at homes in Hollywood, which would allow the actress to continue her work and for Prince Harry to continue working with the charities and causes that do not require him to actually be in England.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about to get engaged? Odds tumble on royal wedding https://t.co/8Z69TVLUnO pic.twitter.com/mEKd8RCzWA — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 30, 2017

Wherever they choose to live, it appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving steadily toward marriage. A number of reports claim that Prince Harry is planning to propose and could do so in a matter of weeks. A close friend of Prince Harry, former U.S. Marine Kirstie Ennis, even slipped that the two are already planning a wedding, the Express reported.

But many take the reports about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a grain of salt. The royal family generates intense media interest, and with that comes many rumors that have never come to pass, including reports of Kate Middleton being pregnant and others claiming that she and Prince William are having marital problems.

