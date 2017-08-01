Gigi Hadid’s Mom Reacts To Rumors: Is She Pregnant With Zayn Malik’s Baby?

Is Gigi Hadid pregnant with her first child?

According to a new report, rumors began swirling with regard to a possible baby for the model and her boyfriend of about two years, former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, after a fake comment allegedly shared by Yolanda Hadid began making the rounds online.

“I will be a proud grandma in eight months…. Life is a blessing,” an alleged Twitter post from the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star read, according to a report by Us Weekly magazine on August 1.

However, after the reported tweet was brought to Yolanda Hadid’s attention, she shut down the statement as false and told her fans and followers that if Gigi Hadid was truly pregnant, she would be the one to announce the news.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik went public with their romance at the end of 2015 after first being spotted together at an after party for the 2015 American Music Awards.

Since then, the couple has had their ups and downs. In fact, last spring, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spent several weeks apart following a brief split. Then, after the couple reconciled in mid-June, a source told People Magazine that Malik had been caught lying to Hadid.

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Although Gigi Hadid reportedly dumped Zayn Malik after catching him in a handful of lies last year, he was said to have apologized numerous times and requested Hadid give him another chance, which she did.

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 23, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

According to People Magazine’s insider, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been working on their communication since their brief breakup, and so far, things between them are going great.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have stayed silent regarding the recent pregnancy rumors and have also chosen to stay quiet about his ex-fiance’s alleged on-stage diss. As fans may have heard, Perrie Edwards appeared to mention Hadid’s name while singing, “Shout Out to My Ex.”

As E! News reported, some fans thought they heard Gigi Hadid’s name in the song, while others said Edwards’ voice cracked while she was singing, “I did.”

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]